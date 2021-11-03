Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Clubhouse Adds Support for 13 Languages Including Hindi, Kannada, More

Clubhouse Adds Support for 13 Languages Including Hindi, Kannada, More

Clubhouse gets support for five Indian languages including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 November 2021 17:33 IST
Clubhouse Adds Support for 13 Languages Including Hindi, Kannada, More

Photo Credit: Clubhouse

Clubhouse aims to reach more users with its language addition

Highlights
  • Clubhouse getting new languages on Android
  • Clubhouse said this is the first wave of language support
  • Clubhouse will soon add support for new languages on the iOS app

Clubhouse has added support for 13 new languages to its Android app, including five Indian languages. Starting November 3, the app will support French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Kannada, Korean, Malayalam, Portuguese (Brazilian), Spanish, Tamil, and Telugu. The support for new languages will be currently be limited to Android users. Clubhouse said that it will soon launch more languages to the platform and add support for iOS users as well. The audio chat-only social networking app has also unleashed a brand-new app icon.

Clubhouse announced via a blog post the addition of new languages to its Android app. “We are rolling out our first wave of local language support,” said the company. As mentioned, Clubhouse aims to reach more users across the globe with its language addition. The social media app, backed by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, has also introduced a new app icon featuring musician Anirudh Deshmukh.

Clubhouse recently announced the launch of multiple features to rival the likes of Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The app in October announced a new pinned links feature that lets users to share outside links and monetise their work on the platform. With this functionality, moderators can place external links at the top of a room that would direct listeners to a news article, or a podcast. Certain links would not be allowed for security and moderation reasons.

Also, Clubhouse is launching new features to record and replay conversations and download 30-second clips to share on social media or other sites. Additionally, it introduced a feature that lets users to virtually wave at friends inside its audio-only chat app to show they are open to a private chat. A private audio chat room will open when a person accepts the wave.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Clubhouse, Clubhouse Features, Clubhouse Update, Clubhouse Language Support
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tesla Recalls Nearly 12,000 US Vehicles Over FSD Bug That Causes False Collision Warning

Related Stories

Clubhouse Adds Support for 13 Languages Including Hindi, Kannada, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  2. Amazon Announces Alexa Users Will No Longer Enjoy Email Access
  3. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  4. WhatsApp 'Delete for Everyone' Feature May Get Indefinite Time Limit
  5. JioPhone Next Has Preloaded Device Lock 'Feature' to Address EMI Defaults
  6. Elon Musk's Starlink Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
  7. From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November
  8. Apple Is Bringing Car Crash Detection to iPhone, Apple Watch: Report
  9. Moto G51 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Reports
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Ends Tonight: Best Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. 'We Are Building for Metaverse': Meta Vice President Nick Clegg Reveals Days after Facebook’s Rebranding
  2. Clubhouse Adds Support for 13 Languages Including Hindi, Kannada, More
  3. Tesla Recalls Nearly 12,000 US Vehicles Over FSD Bug That Causes False Collision Warning
  4. ESA Announces Satellite Constellation to Precisely Detect Man-Made Greenhouse Gas Emission Sources
  5. WhatsApp Brings New 'Happy Diwali' Sticker Pack for Android, iOS Users: How to Download and Use
  6. Ubisoft Plans on Introducing Play-to-Earn Blockchain Element to Games Soon
  7. Xiaomi, Redmi Smartphones With Snapdragon 870 SoCs Tipped to Launch Soon
  8. JioPhone Next Comes Preloaded With Device Lock 'Feature' to Avoid Payment Defaults
  9. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, an AR Game From Pokemon Go Makers, Is Shutting Down on January 31
  10. Moto G51 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Reportedly Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com