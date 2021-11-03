Clubhouse has added support for 13 new languages to its Android app, including five Indian languages. Starting November 3, the app will support French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Kannada, Korean, Malayalam, Portuguese (Brazilian), Spanish, Tamil, and Telugu. The support for new languages will be currently be limited to Android users. Clubhouse said that it will soon launch more languages to the platform and add support for iOS users as well. The audio chat-only social networking app has also unleashed a brand-new app icon.

Clubhouse announced via a blog post the addition of new languages to its Android app. “We are rolling out our first wave of local language support,” said the company. As mentioned, Clubhouse aims to reach more users across the globe with its language addition. The social media app, backed by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, has also introduced a new app icon featuring musician Anirudh Deshmukh.

Clubhouse recently announced the launch of multiple features to rival the likes of Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The app in October announced a new pinned links feature that lets users to share outside links and monetise their work on the platform. With this functionality, moderators can place external links at the top of a room that would direct listeners to a news article, or a podcast. Certain links would not be allowed for security and moderation reasons.

Also, Clubhouse is launching new features to record and replay conversations and download 30-second clips to share on social media or other sites. Additionally, it introduced a feature that lets users to virtually wave at friends inside its audio-only chat app to show they are open to a private chat. A private audio chat room will open when a person accepts the wave.