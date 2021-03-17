Technology News
Clubhouse Faces Data Privacy Probe From French Watchdog CNIL

The inquiry will seek to determine if European data protection rules apply to Clubhouse.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 17 March 2021 18:07 IST
CNIL said it was unclear how Clubhouse was using members' personal information, and how secure data was

Highlights
  • Clubhouse offers digital "rooms" where members can start conversations
  • The invitation-only service became wildly popular during the lockdowns
  • In France, some politicians have used it to exchange directly with public

France's data privacy watchdog said Wednesday that it had opened an investigation into Clubhouse, the US audio chat app that has become a social media hit.

The inquiry will seek to determine if European data protection rules apply to the US company, the CNIL said in a statement, adding that it could take punitive measures if Clubhouse does not respect the legislation.

Clubhouse offers digital "rooms" where members can start conversations or drop into ongoing chats that can range from just a few participants to thousands of people.

Launched just under a year ago, the invitation-only service became wildly popular during the coronavirus lockdowns imposed around the world last year as people sought social interactions while stuck at home.

In France, some politicians, including Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, have also used it to exchange directly with the public.

But the CNIL said it was unclear how Clubhouse, which appears to have "no corporate entity within the European Union", was using members' personal information, and how secure the data was.

It added that a petition in France with more than 10,000 signatures aimed to alert the agency to "potential breaches of privacy by the Clubhouse app".

Comments

Further reading: Clubhouse, CNIL
