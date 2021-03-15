Clubhouse has announced its Creator First programme that allows aspiring creators monetise their content, build an audience, and more. It will provide resources to 20 creators and aspiring candidates can apply for the programme till March 31. Along with the programme, there are some privacy related changes being added to the app which will allow invites via phone number. Clubhouse is an invite-only voice chat app that allows people to drop in on conversations ranging from a wide range of topics.

Clubhouse shared through a series of tweets that it is launching its first creator accelerator program called Clubhouse Creator First which will last for three months. This programme will allow aspiring creators to “host amazing conversations, build their audience, and monetise.” Interested creators have till March 31 to apply and Clubhouse will pick 20 to be part of the programme. Along with Clubhouse Creator First, the voice chat app also shared some product updates on Twitter including link sharing, language filtering, and most importantly, invitation via phone.

Clubhouse will now allow users to invite their contacts by directly entering their phone number. This could mean, as pointed out in a report by The Verge, that Clubhouse will not ask for access to contacts just to add users. The report also states that users can ask the company to delete contacts that they have already uploaded. It is also working on a tool that will allow manual deletion of contacts. These changes have come soon after reports that Twitter will be bringing its Clubhouse-like feature Spaces to all users soon, and adding new features like tipping hosts of Spaces.

Clubhouse has gained a lot of traction and by February, it reportedly crossed 10 million downloads on the App Store. The invite-only app is only available on iOS for now and the team is working on releasing an Android app as well. However, there have been some security concerns as well, as an unidentified user was reportedly able to stream Clubhouse audio feeds from “multiple rooms” into their own third-party website.

Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.