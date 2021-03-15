Technology News
  • Clubhouse Announces Creator First Programme to Help 20 Aspiring Creators, Adds Invitation via Phone Feature

Clubhouse Announces Creator First Programme to Help 20 Aspiring Creators, Adds Invitation via Phone Feature

Clubhouse has gained a lot of traction since launch and by February, it reportedly crossed 10 million downloads on App Store.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 March 2021 16:29 IST
Clubhouse is only available on iOS for now

Highlights
  • Clubhouse team is working on an Android app
  • Clubhouse Creator First programme has a March 31 deadline
  • The app now allows inviting contacts by directly entering phone numbers

Clubhouse has announced its Creator First programme that allows aspiring creators monetise their content, build an audience, and more. It will provide resources to 20 creators and aspiring candidates can apply for the programme till March 31. Along with the programme, there are some privacy related changes being added to the app which will allow invites via phone number. Clubhouse is an invite-only voice chat app that allows people to drop in on conversations ranging from a wide range of topics.

Clubhouse shared through a series of tweets that it is launching its first creator accelerator program called Clubhouse Creator First which will last for three months. This programme will allow aspiring creators to “host amazing conversations, build their audience, and monetise.” Interested creators have till March 31 to apply and Clubhouse will pick 20 to be part of the programme. Along with Clubhouse Creator First, the voice chat app also shared some product updates on Twitter including link sharing, language filtering, and most importantly, invitation via phone.

Clubhouse will now allow users to invite their contacts by directly entering their phone number. This could mean, as pointed out in a report by The Verge, that Clubhouse will not ask for access to contacts just to add users. The report also states that users can ask the company to delete contacts that they have already uploaded. It is also working on a tool that will allow manual deletion of contacts. These changes have come soon after reports that Twitter will be bringing its Clubhouse-like feature Spaces to all users soon, and adding new features like tipping hosts of Spaces.

Clubhouse has gained a lot of traction and by February, it reportedly crossed 10 million downloads on the App Store. The invite-only app is only available on iOS for now and the team is working on releasing an Android app as well. However, there have been some security concerns as well, as an unidentified user was reportedly able to stream Clubhouse audio feeds from “multiple rooms” into their own third-party website.

Comments

Further reading: Clubhouse, Clubhouse Creator First programme, App Store
Vineet Washington
