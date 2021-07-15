Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Clubhouse Backchannel Direct Messages Feature Launched as It Ventures Beyond Audio

Clubhouse Backchannel Direct Messages Feature Launched as It Ventures Beyond Audio

Clubhouse saw an explosive early growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 15 July 2021 12:17 IST
Clubhouse Backchannel Direct Messages Feature Launched as It Ventures Beyond Audio

Clubhouse said the ability to direct message was one of its most requested features

Highlights
  • Clubhouse said it had added more than 8 million new users
  • The platform is also beta testing the Android version of its app
  • Clubhouse was launched in April 2020 as an iOS exclusive app

Clubhouse social audio app launched a direct messaging feature on Wednesday called Backchannel to allow one-to-one and group text chats.

The platform shared the news on its Twitter feed. Reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) also tweeted that Clubhouse sent its users messages via Backchannel itself to introduce the new feature.

The invite-only app, which saw explosive early growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, is now competing against a raft of tech companies from Facebook and Twitter to Spotify pushing out similar audio chat services.

Clubhouse said it had added more than 8 million new users since launching on Android in late May. It said the ability to direct message was one of its most requested features.

The platform is also beta testing the Android version of its app with a select number of testers. Alongside, the invite-only audio platform has announced a few changes and improvements to its iOS app. Clubhouse hasn't committed a date for the release of its Android app, but since it has rolled out a beta version, a stable version of the app can be expected to launch soon.

Clubhouse was launched in April 2020 as an iOS exclusive app and has gained massive popularity ever since. It is now being rivalled by the likes of Discord's Stage Channel, Instagram Live Rooms, Reddit Talk, Telegram Voice Chats 2.0, and Twitter Spaces. Facebook and LinkedIn are working on releasing their own alternatives, and Mark Cuban's Fireside audio chat and podcasting app is expected to launch soon as well.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Clubhouse, Backchannel
Samsung Galaxy A12 Could Come With an Exynos Processor, Spotted on Google Play Console Listing: Report
Black Widow ‘Coming Soon’ to Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada

Related Stories

Clubhouse Backchannel Direct Messages Feature Launched as It Ventures Beyond Audio
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  2. Twitter ‘Fleets’ Feature to Shut Down, Company Working on Something New
  3. Vivo Y72 5G Price in India Tipped Day Ahead of Launch
  4. Nokia G20 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Nokia Website
  5. Redmi Note 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Under Rs. 15,000 in India
  6. Can You Guess What This Image Is? NASA Says It's Not a 'Potato'
  7. Oppo Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs Launched in India
  8. Loki Season 2 Is Officially Happening
  9. Realme Book Laptop Could Launch in August for Under Rs. 40,000
  10. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G May Launch in India in August
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Fleets to Disappear Permanently on August 3: Here Are Other Features the Company Has Killed in the Past
  2. Realme C21Y With Octa-Core Unisoc T610 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Black Widow ‘Coming Soon’ to Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada
  4. Clubhouse Backchannel Direct Messages Feature Launched as It Ventures Beyond Audio
  5. Samsung Galaxy A12 Could Come With an Exynos Processor, Spotted on Google Play Console Listing: Report
  6. Poco F3 GT Price in India Said to Be Around Rs. 30,000, 120Hz AMOLED Display Teased Ahead of Launch
  7. Nokia G20 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Nokia Website: Price, Offers, Specifications
  8. EU Lawmaker Gets Backing for Tougher EU Tech Rules Aimed at Facebook, Google, Others
  9. Amazon Sued by US Regulator as It Demands Recall of Hazardous Products
  10. Facebook Seeks US FTC Chair Lina Khan's Recusal in Antitrust Case
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com