Clubhouse announced its Android app beta rollout timeline for several countries including India. The app, that has been available on iOS for over a year, has been in beta testing on Android since early May but in the US only. The developers had shared it will roll out to Brazil, Japan, and Russia by today (May 18), and will make its way to India and Nigeria on Friday (May 21) morning. Clubhouse is an invite-only audio based social media platform that rose to popularity early this year when celebrity billionaire Elon Musk and others appeared in audio chats.

Clubhouse started beta testing its Android app in the US in the first week of May with limited number of testers. About a week later, a public beta of the Android app was launched in the country. Now, the developers have shared through a tweet that the app is coming to the rest of the world with exact timelines for countries including Brazil, India, Japan, Nigeria, and Russia.

Android rollout continues!



🇯🇵🇧🇷 🇷🇺 Japan, Brazil & Russia coming Tuesday

🇳🇬🇮🇳 Nigeria & India on Friday AM

🌐 Rest of world throughout the week, and available worldwide by Friday afternoon — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 16, 2021

The Android rollout will continue throughout the week and Clubhouse will be available globally by Friday afternoon, as per the tweet. It should be noted that this will be the public beta of Clubhouse. A stable Android version of the app has not been announced yet.

Ever since Clubhouse's popularity skyrocketed after Elon Musk and other celebrities showed up in chats in the app, other social media platforms have been trying to develop their own versions of Clubhouse. Social media services like Twitter, Instagram, Discord, and Reddit, among others, have already launched their rival apps. Twitter launched Twitter Spaces, Discord brought its Stage Channel, Instagram has its Live Rooms, Reddit launched Reddit Talk, Telegram launched Voice Chats 2.0.

Besides these competitor apps, Facebook and LinkedIn are working on releasing their own alternatives as well. Meanwhile, Mark Cuban's Fireside audio chat and podcasting app is expected to launch soon.