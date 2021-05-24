Technology News
Clubhouse Android App Crosses 1 Million Downloads on Google Play Store

Clubhouse Android app was launched on May 21.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 May 2021 14:14 IST
Clubhouse Android app was released for beta testing on May 9 in the US

Clubhouse Android app was released for beta testing on May 9 in the US

Highlights
  • Clubhouse has more than 10 million downloads on Apple‘s App Store
  • Many companies have copied Clubhouse’s audio-only platform
  • Clubhouse’s Android app is compatible with Android 8.0 and later

Clubhouse Android app has reached a million downloads on the Google Play store in less than a week since its launch on the platform. The invite-only social audio app was initially introduced for iPhone in March 2020 and has garnered more than 10 million downloads on Apple's App Store. The audio social networking app earned massive popularity in the tech world after it gained support from industry leaders such as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Facebook Co-Founder Mark Zuckerberg. Clubhouse recently said that is was also working on introducing a payments feature on its Android app.

The invite-only social audio app got its Android app internationally on May 21. The Android app for Clubhouse has since crossed one million downloads on the Google Play store. Its compatible with devices running Android 8.0 or later.

Even though the app is now available on both Android and iOS mobile platforms, it still requires new users to obtain an invite from an existing user to gain access.

Clubhouse launched a public beta for its Android app for users in the US earlier this month. The move came after its iOS app saw a dip in the number of downloads on the App Store, according to a report by apps analytics firm Sensor Tower. The apparent drop sparked questions about the app's viability and also if its success is linked to people spending more time at home due to the pandemic.

A lot of platforms have introduced their own versions of audio-only apps to rival Clubhouse. Apps like Discord, Reddit, Telegram, and Twitter have launched their own versions like Discord Stage Channel, Reddit Talk, Telegram Voice Chats 2.0, and Twitter Spaces, respectively. Instagram will also allow users to mute their audio and switch off video while using its Live Rooms feature. Live Rooms was launched in March that allows up to four Instagram users to engage in real time broadcasts.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Clubhouse, Android, iOS
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Realme X7 Max 5G India Launch Set for May 31, Company Teases Specifications

Clubhouse Android App Crosses 1 Million Downloads on Google Play Store
