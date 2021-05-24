Clubhouse Android app has reached a million downloads on the Google Play store in less than a week since its launch on the platform. The invite-only social audio app was initially introduced for iPhone in March 2020 and has garnered more than 10 million downloads on Apple's App Store. The audio social networking app earned massive popularity in the tech world after it gained support from industry leaders such as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Facebook Co-Founder Mark Zuckerberg. Clubhouse recently said that is was also working on introducing a payments feature on its Android app.

The invite-only social audio app got its Android app internationally on May 21. The Android app for Clubhouse has since crossed one million downloads on the Google Play store. Its compatible with devices running Android 8.0 or later.

Even though the app is now available on both Android and iOS mobile platforms, it still requires new users to obtain an invite from an existing user to gain access.

Clubhouse launched a public beta for its Android app for users in the US earlier this month. The move came after its iOS app saw a dip in the number of downloads on the App Store, according to a report by apps analytics firm Sensor Tower. The apparent drop sparked questions about the app's viability and also if its success is linked to people spending more time at home due to the pandemic.

A lot of platforms have introduced their own versions of audio-only apps to rival Clubhouse. Apps like Discord, Reddit, Telegram, and Twitter have launched their own versions like Discord Stage Channel, Reddit Talk, Telegram Voice Chats 2.0, and Twitter Spaces, respectively. Instagram will also allow users to mute their audio and switch off video while using its Live Rooms feature. Live Rooms was launched in March that allows up to four Instagram users to engage in real time broadcasts.