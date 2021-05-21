Technology News
Clubhouse Android App Now Available for Download in India and Across the Globe

Clubhouse still requires an invite to sign up.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 May 2021 11:20 IST
Clubhouse gained popularity after it was being used by celebrities including Elon Musk

Highlights
  • Clubhouse for Android is available through Google Play store
  • It is compatible with devices running Android 8.0 or later
  • Clubhouse tested its Android version in the US earlier this month

Clubhouse, the invite-only social audio app, is now available for download on Android devices in India and around the world. The Android version of the app started testing in the US a couple of weeks back, aiming to bolster its potential growth in the market. Before that, Clubhouse was exclusive to Apple's iOS since its initial release in March 2020. The audio app gained popularity in the tech world shortly after being used by people like Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Facebook Co-Founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The Clubhouse Android app is available for download through Google Play store and is compatible with devices running Android 8.0 or later. Although the Android version is now available, Clubhouse is still based on the waitlist and invite system. This means that users will need an invite from an existing user to sign up.

 

The invite-only model is designed to keep the growth measured, Clubhouse founders wrote in a blog post earlier this month. However, the company plans to open up further and bring “millions more people in from the iOS waitlist, expanding language support, and adding more accessibility features” to the app over time.

Clubhouse attracted a large number of users after Elon Musk and other celebrities hosted audio conversations on the platform earlier this year. However, after reaching the milestone of 9.6 million downloads in February, the app's downloads fell 72 percent to 2.7 million in March, according to mobile app analytics firm Sensor Tower. The number dropped further to 900,000 in April.

The growth sparked in early 2021 attracted companies including Facebook, Discord, and Twitter to enter the social audio space and bring their Clubhouse competitors. Sudden popularity of the app also helped its Indian substitute Lehar to gain some momentum.

If you want to experience Clubhouse, you can either join the waitlist on the app or ask an existing user for an invite.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2021 Brings Discounts, $10 Coupons on Games; Get NBA 2K21 for Free

