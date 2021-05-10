Technology News
OnePlus Clipt App Launched for Sharing Text, Images, Files Between Mobiles, Laptops

Clipt is available as an Android app on the Google Play store for smartphones and tablets and as a Chrome extension for Windows and Mac users.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 May 2021 13:24 IST
Clipt uses Google Drive to transfer text, images, and files across devices

Highlights
  • Clipt app will launch for iOS users soon
  • Clipt eliminates the need to email yourself an image
  • Clipt auto deletes previous files and only keeps last 10 items

Clipt is a new application launched by the OneLabs team at OnePlus. The app enables clipboard-like functionality across multiple devices and allows you to send text, images, and files between your phones, tablets, and laptops. With Clipt, users can copy a text from their phone and pate it onto their computer seamlessly. They no longer have to look for a workaround to send text from their mobile to their laptop. Clipt uses your Google Drive account to transfer text, images, and files across devices as long as users login with the same Google account on their devices.

Clipt is available as an Android app on the Google Play store for smartphones and tablets and as a Chrome extension for Windows and Mac users. OnePlus says that it will launch the app for iOS users soon. The Clipt app and Chrome extension creates a link between your devices to seamlessly connect your clipboard. Once installed you can copy on one device and paste on another or use it to send files back and forth easily between as many devices as you like.

The new text, image, and file sharing app looks to eliminate the need to email yourself an image, or message yourself on a chat app just to get something from one device to another. You also won't have to look for a workaround to the 25MB limit on email clients, and be able to send large files across devices. As mentioned, Clipt uses your own Google Drive to transfer the data and the only prerequisite is to sign in to the devices you want to transfer files between using the same Google account.

OnePlus stresses that the data shared with Clipt is secure. “In the permissions, you'll see we request the read and write of your Google storage, but Clipt can only download the files it creates as it's siloed,” the company explains in a blog post. “In the app or extension we keep the last 10 items available to you, but after that it auto deletes so it won't fill up your storage.”

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: OnePlus, OneLabs, Clipt
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
