Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Clippy, Microsoft's Office Assistant, Makes a Brief Reappearance Before Being Killed Off Again

Clippy, Microsoft's Office Assistant, Makes a Brief Reappearance Before Being Killed Off Again

, 23 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Clippy, Microsoft's Office Assistant, Makes a Brief Reappearance Before Being Killed Off Again

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @ClippyTheClip

Highlights

  • Born in Office 97, Clippy offered hints, help, and shortcuts
  • Rumours of Clippy's return sparked after a brief appearance
  • Microsoft has dismissed the possibility of Clippy's comeback

Microsoft has confirmed that its old Office assistant Clippy, the animated paper clip character, is not making a comeback, at least not anytime soon.

Born in Office 97, Clippy offered hints, help, and shortcuts to Microsoft Office users.

Earlier this week, rumours of Clippy's return sparked after it made a one-day appearance as an animated pack of stickers for Microsoft Teams which were released on the Office Developer GitHub page, The Verge reported on Friday.

However, the company has dismissed the possibility of Clippy's comeback.

"Clippy has been trying to get his job back since 2001, and his brief appearance on GitHub was another attempt," The Verge quoted a Microsoft spokesperson as saying on Friday.

clippy the verge clippy

Clippy seen as a sticker pack
Photo Credit: The Verge

"While we appreciate the effort, we have no plans to bring Clippy to Teams."

The Windows-maker has now killed the GitHub project associated with Clippy for Microsoft Teams.

"A source familiar with the situation at Microsoft tells that the 'brand police' inside the company weren't happy that Clippy had appeared in Microsoft Teams and immediately ordered the brutal firing of the anthropomorphic paperclip," the report said.

However, surrendering to the nostalgia of the good old 90s days, fans have filed a user petition, gathering votes to bring Clippy back.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Clippy, Microsoft, Microsoft Office, Microsoft Teams, Office Assistant
PUBG Mobile Ban: 'Health Reminder' Spotted In-Game, Limits Play Time of Indian Users
NASA Astronauts Complete Spacewalk to Swap Batteries for ISS Power Upgrades
Smart TV
Clippy, Microsoft's Office Assistant, Makes a Brief Reappearance Before Being Killed Off Again
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 10 Update With Optimisations in India
  2. Google's Inbox by Gmail Will Shut Down in Two Weeks
  3. WhatsApp's New Forwarding Features Spotted, Short Link Comes to iPhone
  4. Xiaomi Mint Launcher Debuts on Google Play, Here's How to Try It
  5. Redmi Note 7 Review
  6. JBL Headphones, Speakers Get Discount in Amazon Sale
  7. Everything You Need to Know About Following IPL 2019 Online
  8. Realme 3, Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1 Get Discounts in Bonanza Sale
  9. Dell Inspiron 15 5580 Review
  10. T-Series Finally Overtakes PewDiePie to Become the Biggest YouTube Channel
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.