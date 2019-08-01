Technology News
  Cleartrip Introduces Flexifly Allowing Flyers to Reschedule Domestic Flights Without Hefty Charges

Cleartrip Introduces Flexifly Allowing Flyers to Reschedule Domestic Flights Without Hefty Charges

The new Flexifly feature is priced starting at Rs. 149 and goes up to Rs. 299 depending on the ticket price, travel sector, and airline type.

By | Updated: 1 August 2019 17:28 IST
Cleartrip Introduces Flexifly Allowing Flyers to Reschedule Domestic Flights Without Hefty Charges

Cleartrip makes it easy for users to reschedule their flights

Highlights
  • Cleartrip will offer Flexifly benefits only once per flight
  • Users cannot use this benefit if they cancel their flight
  • Users will receive the amendment charges as a refund

Cleartrip has launched a new 'Flexifly' solution that enables flyers to change their travel date and time and switch flights between airlines without any hefty penalties. The new Flexifly solution is priced in the range of Rs. 149 to Rs. 299, depending on the ticket price, travel sector, airline type, and other criteria. It is designed for corporate and frequent travellers who often tend to reschedule their flights, and inevitably end up paying a hefty fine for rescheduling.

The Cleartrip's Flexifly feature is priced starting at Rs. 149 and goes up to Rs. 299. It enables travellers to either switch to a different flight by the same airline or book a new flight through another airline for the same sector as per their requirements – without bearing amendment charges or convenience fees. These users will have to pay the entire amount initially, but will get a refund later and they will inevitably just have pay the difference in fare. This new solution can be availed while booking the ticket on Cleartrip. At checkout, two options will now show up – one is the standard solution and the other is the Flexifly solution that will have a slightly more expensive price but it includes the benefits.

The users can change their flight to an earlier date up to 10 days prior, or to a later date up to 60 days after the original date of journey. This flexibility is available up to two hours before the flight departure. Cleartrip says that the new Flexifly option is only available for domestic flights for now.

While rescheduling, the user will have to pay the entire amount, including the amendment charges and the convenience fees. After the process is complete, Cleartrip's amendment partner Digit will get in touch to initiate refund. Also, it's worth noting that this solution is not applicable if you cancel a flight, its only applicable for rescheduling flights. Also, Flexifly is applicable for a one-time rescheduling request i.e. once per flight only, and it also has to be rescheduled to the same destination.

“One of the most common apprehensions travellers have while booking flights is what if they'll need to change the plan,” Balu Ramachandran, Senior Vice President, Cleartrip, said in a statement. “Leaves sometimes don't get approved for the given dates, meetings get pushed, and holidays get extended. Changing the flight in such cases often incurs a heavy fee for travellers. Flexifly is the perfect tool to address such situations.”

Further reading: Cleartrip, Cleartrip Flexifly
Cleartrip Introduces Flexifly Allowing Flyers to Reschedule Domestic Flights Without Hefty Charges
