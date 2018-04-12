Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Citibank Offers Up to 100 Percent Cashback on Apple Music, Hotstar Premium Subscriptions

Citibank Offers Up to 100 Percent Cashback on Apple Music, Hotstar Premium Subscriptions

 
, 12 April 2018
Citibank Offers Up to 100 Percent Cashback on Apple Music, Hotstar Premium Subscriptions

Highlights

  • The offer is valid on Apple Music's 3-month subscription plan
  • It is applicable on Hotstar Premium's monthly plan
  • Only Citibank credit cards can available the cashback

Citibank is offering up to 100 percent cashback for its users on purchase of 3-month membership plan of Apple Music and purchase of monthly plans for Hotstar Premium. The offer, valid from April 10 till July 9, is applicable on transactions made using Citibank credit cards (not on Citi Corporate credit card). Cashback amount is said to be credited within 90 business days of the transaction date.

Apple Music offer

The Citibank offer is applicable only on purchase of the individual subscription plan of Apple Music. Users can avail 100 percent cashback on purchase of Apple Music subscription for 3 months, which when clubbed with the free initial 3-month subscription (offered for all new Apple Music users) puts the total tally at 6 months. The offer is applicable only for new Apple Music users who have not subscribed to Apple Music prior to start of the offer period - before 12am on 10th April. Do note that the offer is valid for users who have registered Citibank credit cards as mode of payment on Apple Music.

Hotstar Premium offer

The Citibank offer is valid on purchase of the monthly plan of Hotstar Premium subscription, however it is valid for six subsequent monthly plans. Once again, the offer is only applicable for first time Hotstar Premium subscribers. And, as with Apple Music, it pertains to users who have not subscribed to the premium subscription prior to start of the offer period which is before 12am on 10th April. And, similarly, this offer is only valid for users who have registered Citibank credit cards as mode of payment on Hotstar.

Just recently, Hotstar's annual subscription pricing was discounted and is now available at Rs. 999. This is almost a 60 percent reduction when compared to its monthly subscription plan priced at Rs. 199 that puts annual charges at around Rs. 2,388.

Comments

Further reading: Apple Music, Hotstar, Citibank, Apps, Entertainment, India
Citibank Offers Up to 100 Percent Cashback on Apple Music, Hotstar Premium Subscriptions
 
 

