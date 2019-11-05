Technology News
loading

Google Patches Major Zero-Day Vulnerability in Chrome

The Chrome exploit is used in attacks that leverage a waterhole-style injection in a Korean-language news portal.

By | Updated: 5 November 2019 18:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Patches Major Zero-Day Vulnerability in Chrome

A new exploited vulnerability in Google Chrome web browser called "CVE-2019-13720", which is a zero-day vulnerability, has been spotted by Russian cyber-security firm Kaspersky. The firm has reported it Google and a patch has been released. Zero-day vulnerabilities are essentially previously unknown software bugs that can be exploited by attackers to inflict serious and unexpected damage. The detected exploit was used in what the cyber-security firm calls 'Operation WizardOpium'.

Certain similarities in the code point to a possible link between this campaign and Lazarus attacks.

"The finding of a new Google Chrome zero-day in the wild once again demonstrates that it is only collaboration between the security community and software developers, as well as constant investment in exploit prevention technologies, that can keep us safe from sudden and hidden strikes by threat actors," Anton Ivanov, Security Expert at Kaspersky, said in a statement.

The new exploit is used in attacks that leverage a waterhole-style injection in a Korean-language news portal. A malicious JavaScript code is inserted in the main page, which in turn, loads a profiling script from a remote site to further check if the victim's system could be infected by examining versions of the browser's user credentials.

The vulnerability tries to exploit the bug through the Google Chrome browser and the script checks if version 65 or later is being used.

The exploit gives an attacker a Use-After-Free (UaF) condition, which is very dangerous because it can lead to code execution scenarios.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Chrome, Kaspersky
Realme Says Shipped 5.2 Million Smartphones in Festive Season Sales Last Month
PUBG Mobile Season 10 Tipped to Introduce New Character Called Sara With Vehicle Reinforcement Skill
Honor Smartphones
Google Patches Major Zero-Day Vulnerability in Chrome
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Setup Fingerprint Lock on WhatsApp
  2. Xiaomi Unveils Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 730G
  3. Xiaomi's Mi CC9 Pro Debuts at Top of DxOMark Camera Performance Chart
  4. Xiaomi Unveils Mi TV 5, Mi TV 5 Pro in 55-Inch, 65-Inch, and 75-Inch Sizes
  5. Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  6. LG G Pad 5 10.1 With 8,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 821 SoC Launched
  7. Mi Note 10 Pro May Launch Alongside Mi Note 10 After All
  8. Amazon Drops Grocery Delivery Fee for Prime Members as Rivals Close In
  9. MIUI to Get Focus Mode, Now Available as a Part of Developer Version
  10. WhatsApp Gets New Emojis on Android, Redesigns Older Ones
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi's Mi Super Sale: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Poco F1, and Others Get Discounts in India
  2. Social Media Disinformation, Surveillance Seen as Growing Threats to Democracy: Freedom House
  3. Redmi 8A Now on Open Sale in India via Flipkart and Mi.com
  4. PUBG Mobile Season 10 Tipped to Introduce New Character Called Sara With Vehicle Reinforcement Skill
  5. Google Patches Major Zero-Day Vulnerability in Chrome
  6. Realme Says Shipped 5.2 Million Smartphones in Festive Season Sales Last Month
  7. Xiaomi Mi Watch With an Aluminium Alloy Frame, 1.78-Inch Screen Launched: All You Need to Know
  8. Google Play Points Programme Launched in the US to Reward Downloads, Subscriptions
  9. Mi TV 5, Mi TV 5 Pro With 4K Displays Launched in 55-Inch, 65-Inch, and 75-Inch Sizes: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Microsoft Trials 4-Day Work Week in Overworked Japan; Sales Rise Almost 40 Percent
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.