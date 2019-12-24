Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Patches Fresh Magellan 2.0 SQLite Vulnerabilities in Chrome

Google Patches Fresh Magellan 2.0 SQLite Vulnerabilities in Chrome

The latest version of Google Chrome for desktop has patched the recently reported Magellan 2.0 vulnerabilities, but users on an older version of the browser are still vulnerable.

By | Updated: 24 December 2019 17:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Patches Fresh Magellan 2.0 SQLite Vulnerabilities in Chrome

Google Chrome users should update their browser to the latest version

Highlights
  • Five new SQLite-based vulnerabilities have impacted Google Chrome
  • Google patched them in the latest version of Chrome
  • Other apps that use SQLite are also affected

Last year around Christmas, Google Chrome was impacted by SQL vulnerabilities known as the Magellan SQLite vulnerabilities. The Tencent Blade security team highlighted the vulnerabilities in December last year that were patched right on time. This year, the same security team has disclosed fresh Magellan 2.0 vulnerabilities that impact Chrome, the search giant's popular Web browser. But there's very little you need to worry about unless you're running a really old version of Google Chrome.

Magellan 2.0 vulnerabilities have been patched by Google in the Chrome 79.0.3945.79 version. The new SQLite vulnerabilities can let a hacker run malicious code remotely on Google Chrome. Magellan 2.0 consists of five vulnerabilities in total, according to the Tencent Blade security team.

SQLite is popularly used across most operating systems and software products. The Tencent Blade security team claims both SQLite and Google have confirmed the vulnerabilities and fixed them. The security team claims it will disclose more details once other vendors fix the vulnerabilities.

A malicious user can use these vulnerabilities to perform an SQL operation with a specific code. On successfully executing the SQLite operation, the attacker can remotely execute code, leak program memory, and eventually end up causing program crashes.

Apps using SQLite database without the 13 December 2019 patch and Google Chrome prior to 7.0.3945.79 are affected by these vulnerabilities. The Tencent Blade security team claims it hasn't spotted any attacks in the wild yet and users don't really have to worry about anything right now.

The Chinese security company will release more details about the Magellan 2.0 vulnerabilities in the coming months. As of now, developers should update their apps with the latest SQLite version and Chrome users should also update their browser.

Earlier last month, Google had patched a zero-day vulnerability in Chrome. The exploit was reportedly leveraged to execute waterhole-style injection attacks. The vulnerability exploited Chrome 65 and later version.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Chrome, Web browser
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Acer Launches E-Store to Boost Online Sales in India
India to Take Big 5G Leap in 2020 but Mass Adoption Far Away

Related Stories

Google Patches Fresh Magellan 2.0 SQLite Vulnerabilities in Chrome
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile to Fun Race 3D: Top Mobile Games of 2019
  2. Boeing Spacecraft Returns to Earth After Aborted Mission
  3. Vivo Y11 (2019) With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. WhatsApp Wars Over CAA Protests Divide Families
  5. Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which One to Buy?
  6. The 10 Most Popular Mobile Phones of 2019
  7. OnePlus Red Cable Club Offers Free Cloud Storage, OnePlus Care Benefits
  8. Realme C3, Realme 5i Spotted on Singapore’s IMDA Certification Site
  9. This 23-Year-Old Indian Hacker Is Raking in Big Bucks Finding Bugs
  10. Redmi K20 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Stock Hits Record $420 Fulfilling Elon Musk's Infamous 2018 Tweet
  2. Beauty Brands Tap TikTok Influencers for Holiday Campaigns
  3. India to Take Big 5G Leap in 2020 but Mass Adoption Far Away
  4. Google Patches Fresh Magellan 2.0 SQLite Vulnerabilities in Chrome
  5. Acer Launches E-Store to Boost Online Sales in India
  6. Realme Fitness Band to Launch in H1 2020, Company’s India CEO Madhav Sheth Reveals
  7. WhatsApp Wars Over CAA Protests Divide Families
  8. Holiday Season 2019: Google Marks Arrival of Holidays With Special Christmas Eve Doodle
  9. Realme X50 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC Set to Launch on January 7, Company Reveals
  10. Farmers' Kids Win India's Largest Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain Hackathon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.