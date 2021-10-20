Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Chrome 95 Released, Brings Secure Payments and Save Tab Groups Feature

Chrome 95 Released, Brings Secure Payments and Save Tab Groups Feature

Chrome 95 update brings a new payment extension called WebAuthn.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 October 2021 18:12 IST
Chrome 95 Released, Brings Secure Payments and Save Tab Groups Feature

Chrome 95 brings the ability for web apps to register themselves as URL handlers

Highlights
  • Chrome 95 adds a new built-in EyeDropper API
  • Chrome 95 is now available in the stable channel
  • Chrome 95 brings along a total of 19 security fixes

Chrome 95 has rolled out to the stable channel for Android, Windows, Mac and Linux users. The exact desktop firmware version is Chrome 95.0.4638.54, while on Android, its Chrome 95.04638.50, and they contain a number of fixes and improvements. It brings along improved payment authentication, and the ability for web apps to register themselves as URL handlers and act more like native default apps. The desktop update brings a new EyeDropper API, and the ability to save tab groups as well. Google also confirms that the update includes a total of 19 security fixes.

Google took to its blog to announce the rollout of Chrome 95 for desktop and Android. The new update brings a new payment extension called WebAuthn, which allows a relying party such as a bank to create a PublicKeyCredential that can be queried by any merchant origin as part of an online checkout via the Payment Request API using the 'secure-payment-confirmation' payment method. Google says, “Strong authentication with the user's bank is becoming a requirement for online payments in many regions, including the European Union." The proposed feature is said to provide a better user experience and stronger security than existing solutions.

With Chrome 95, Web apps get the ability to register themselves as handlers of custom URL protocols/schemes using their installation manifest. This will allow them to act more like native apps bringing better experience for end users. Chrome 95, as mentioned, also adds the ability to save tab groups. This means multiple tabs can be saved for opening together at a later date. It is currently behind a flag - chrome://flags/#tab-groups-save.

Lastly, Chrome 95 on desktop brings the new EyeDropper API that allows users to select a colour from an image. This tool is commonly found in Photoshop and PowerPoint and the built-in API allows for easy implementation on sites. The latest update can be downloaded by going to Settings > About Chrome.

For Android users, AndroidPolice reports that the new Material You overhaul is coming with Android 12. The report says that the Material You interface is activated by default and is likely to be automatically implemented with the latest update.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chrome 95, Google
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy A03 Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance Certification Site, Launch Seems Imminent
Chrome 95 Released, Brings Secure Payments and Save Tab Groups Feature
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  2. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones Aren’t Coming to India: Here’s Why
  3. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro With Android 12, Google’s Tensor SoC Debut
  5. Pixel Pass Will Bundle New Pixel 6 Phones With Google Services: Details
  6. Amazfit GTR 3 to Be Available via Flipkart, GTR 3 Pro and GTS Listed on Amazon
  7. Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 With 7,500mAh Battery, Helio G90T SoC Launched in India
  8. PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5 Tipped to Be Available on October 25
  9. Samsung 55-inch Neo QLED Ultra-HD Smart TV (55QN90A) Review
  10. Oppo K9s With Snapdragon 778G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Chrome 95 Released, Brings Secure Payments and Save Tab Groups Feature
  2. Samsung Galaxy A03 Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance Certification Site, Launch Seems Imminent
  3. Vivo T1, Vivo T1x With 120Hz Displays, 5G Connectivity Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Sony Xperia With 'Best Smartphone Camera' Set to Launch on October 26
  5. Apple Supplier Foxconn Sets Sights on Making Electric Vehicles in India, Europe, Latin America
  6. Facebook Fined Over GBP 50 Million by British Regulator for Breaching Order in Giphy Deal
  7. Redmi Watch 2 Set to Launch Alongside Redmi Note 11 on October 28
  8. Andrew Yang Says Forward Party Will Be a 'Crypto Party'
  9. Instagram Testing Collabs; Users May Soon Be Able to Upload Photos From Desktop as Well
  10. Panasonic Lumix GH5M2 With 4K Video Recording, Wireless Live Streaming Support Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com