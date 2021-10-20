Chrome 95 has rolled out to the stable channel for Android, Windows, Mac and Linux users. The exact desktop firmware version is Chrome 95.0.4638.54, while on Android, its Chrome 95.04638.50, and they contain a number of fixes and improvements. It brings along improved payment authentication, and the ability for web apps to register themselves as URL handlers and act more like native default apps. The desktop update brings a new EyeDropper API, and the ability to save tab groups as well. Google also confirms that the update includes a total of 19 security fixes.

Google took to its blog to announce the rollout of Chrome 95 for desktop and Android. The new update brings a new payment extension called WebAuthn, which allows a relying party such as a bank to create a PublicKeyCredential that can be queried by any merchant origin as part of an online checkout via the Payment Request API using the 'secure-payment-confirmation' payment method. Google says, “Strong authentication with the user's bank is becoming a requirement for online payments in many regions, including the European Union." The proposed feature is said to provide a better user experience and stronger security than existing solutions.

With Chrome 95, Web apps get the ability to register themselves as handlers of custom URL protocols/schemes using their installation manifest. This will allow them to act more like native apps bringing better experience for end users. Chrome 95, as mentioned, also adds the ability to save tab groups. This means multiple tabs can be saved for opening together at a later date. It is currently behind a flag - chrome://flags/#tab-groups-save.

Lastly, Chrome 95 on desktop brings the new EyeDropper API that allows users to select a colour from an image. This tool is commonly found in Photoshop and PowerPoint and the built-in API allows for easy implementation on sites. The latest update can be downloaded by going to Settings > About Chrome.

For Android users, AndroidPolice reports that the new Material You overhaul is coming with Android 12. The report says that the Material You interface is activated by default and is likely to be automatically implemented with the latest update.