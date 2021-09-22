Chrome 94 stable update has been released by Google for Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows operating systems. The update will be rolled out over the coming weeks and it brings new security features, new functionality, and bug fixes. Google Chrome 94 stable is the first version of Chrome of the new four-week release cycle. Previously, Chrome update was released every six weeks. Its features include HTTPS-First mode that makes users browsing more secure. Also, Google said that 19 different security issues were fixed in the Chrome 94 version.

The update for Google Chrome was announced through a blog post on September 21. Chrome 94 introduces HTTPS-First mode. It is available in Chrome for desktop systems and for Android. HTTPS is a more secure version of HTTP and many websites support it. With the latest update, the browser will also show a full-page warning when the user loads a site that doesn't support HTTPS. This ensures privacy when using public Wi-Fi. Google says this was previously planned for Chrome 92.

Once Chrome is updated with the latest version, users can enable it by heading to Settings > Privacy and Security > Security > Always use secure connections.

Chrome 94 also allows Android tablets to host desktop websites. It can now allow inactive tab groups to be frozen, automatically start Progressive Web Apps (PWAs), show a refreshed UI on Android, show updated table renders on webpages, and more. Chrome 94 for desktop is getting 32 bug fixes and improvements.

Another new feature brought by Chrome 94 for desktops is the sharing hub. This feature allows users to copy links, get a QR code, and share to third-party websites. The option to Send to your devices is only available to signed-in users. The sharing hub on Chrome can be accessed through either an omnibox icon or the 3-dot menu. If the user is not signed in, the option does not appear. Desktop sharing hub is supported on Chrome for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

To manage tabs easily, Chrome 94 has introduced an edit mode to the iOS version. Users can select multiple tabs and then add them to the reading list, bookmarked, shared, or closed.

Chrome 94 for iOS brings support for downloading and opening .mobileconfig files. A .mobileconfig file can be used to configure an iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad to work with certain enterprise systems. Chrome on iOS now allows users to download these files. Users can then manually install the profile from the Settings app. Chrome 94 also adds improvements to the existing onboarding screens on iOS, separating the sign-up and sync features.