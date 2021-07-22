Technology News
  Chrome 92 for Desktop Reportedly Brings Ability to Search Images With Google Lens

Chrome 92 for Desktop Reportedly Brings Ability to Search Images With Google Lens

Chrome for desktop will now show a “Search image with Google Lens” option when you right click on any photo, instead of the current “Search Google for Image” option.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 July 2021 17:50 IST
Chrome 92 for Desktop Reportedly Brings Ability to Search Images With Google Lens

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

Chrome desktop users need to upgrade to the latest version by going to Settings

Highlights
  • Right-clicking an image brings up “Search image with Google Lens” option
  • Earlier, it used to bring up “Search Google for Image” option
  • “Search image with Google Lens” takes you to the Google Len website

Google is reportedly bringing an upgrade to image search with the latest version of Chrome for PCs. Chrome v92 for desktop users brings the ability to search images using Google Lens. This functionality has been available for mobile Web users for a while now, and it is now reportedly trickling down to PC users as well with the latest version of Chrome. Google Lens looks to become the default image search tool for PCs with the Chrome browser.

9to5Google reports that Chrome for desktop users will now show a “Search image with Google Lens” option when you right click on any photo, instead of the current “Search Google for Image” option. The latter searched the Web for a similar photo, and showed results in a similar manner as keyword search results.

Moving forward, the “Search image with Google Lens” option takes you to the lens.google.com/search website, wherein results will show up in the right column whereas the searched image appears on the left column. The right column has a quick result up top with a Wikipedia link. After that, it has a section called ‘Top match' which offers a link to the page where the same image is published. There's also another section called ‘Similar Images' that shows the same image in different angles, colours, context, etc. A 'Related content' section offers search terms related to the photo.

The report says that Google also gives you the option to “Retry with Google Images.” The lens.google.com/search website also has a new ‘Upload' button on the top right corner to let you raise new queries directly. This new functionality was not available on our desktop Chrome browser at the time of writing, therefore there is no clarity on whether this is a test or a commercial rollout for all users. In any case, check if you are on the latest version of Chrome by heading to the three dots icon on the top right corner > Settings > About Chrome. Let us know if you see the new “Search image with Google Lens” option in the comments below.


Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360.
