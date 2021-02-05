Chrome 88 new stable version is rolling out for Windows, Mac, and Linux users, and the latest update brings along just one security fix, but it is supposed to be a critical one. While Chrome gets updated automatically in the background, it is best to check the latest update manually and ensure that it is downloaded as soon as you get it. Google says that it may take a few weeks for all users to get it, so keep checking for the update in the About Google Chrome section.

On its blog, Google details that Chrome stable channel has been updated to version 88.0.4324.150 for Windows, Mac, and Linux users. This update just brings one security fix and the details of this bug are kept guarded for now. This is because the bug is being actively exploited in the wild, making it more severe and important for users to switch to the latest update.

Google has ranked the CVE-2021-21148 bug as “high” and the vulnerability is reported to be in Chrome's WebAssembly and JavaScript engine V8. It vaguely says that it's something to do with “heap buffer overflow in V8.” The bug was reported by security researcher Mattias Buelens and it could allow the attacker to execute code on the user's computer. Google says that it's aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2021-21148 exists in the wild, but details on the bug are kept a secret until sufficient amount of users get the update. The tech giant explains, “Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven't yet fixed.”

Even though we don't know much about the vulnerability, Google sounds enough alarm bells to assert that the update should be installed on each and every device out there. It must be important enough for the tech giant to roll out a separate update with just one bug fix. Chrome users can look for the latest 88.0.4324.150 update by going to Help > About Google Chrome after clicking on the three dots button from the top-right corner of the browser window.

