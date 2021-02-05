Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Chrome 88 Latest Update Fixes Critical Bug Being Actively Exploited in the Wild

Chrome 88 Latest Update Fixes Critical Bug Being Actively Exploited in the Wild

Google Chrome stable channel has been updated to version 88.0.4324.150 for Windows, Mac, and Linux users.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 February 2021 10:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Chrome 88 Latest Update Fixes Critical Bug Being Actively Exploited in the Wild

Google has reported the vulnerability to be in Chrome’s WebAssembly and JavaScript engine V8

Highlights
  • Google has blocked access to the bug details for now
  • The rollout may take a few weeks to complete
  • Chrome users are advised to check manually for the update

Chrome 88 new stable version is rolling out for Windows, Mac, and Linux users, and the latest update brings along just one security fix, but it is supposed to be a critical one. While Chrome gets updated automatically in the background, it is best to check the latest update manually and ensure that it is downloaded as soon as you get it. Google says that it may take a few weeks for all users to get it, so keep checking for the update in the About Google Chrome section.

On its blog, Google details that Chrome stable channel has been updated to version 88.0.4324.150 for Windows, Mac, and Linux users. This update just brings one security fix and the details of this bug are kept guarded for now. This is because the bug is being actively exploited in the wild, making it more severe and important for users to switch to the latest update.

Google has ranked the CVE-2021-21148 bug as “high” and the vulnerability is reported to be in Chrome's WebAssembly and JavaScript engine V8. It vaguely says that it's something to do with “heap buffer overflow in V8.” The bug was reported by security researcher Mattias Buelens and it could allow the attacker to execute code on the user's computer. Google says that it's aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2021-21148 exists in the wild, but details on the bug are kept a secret until sufficient amount of users get the update. The tech giant explains, “Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven't yet fixed.”

Even though we don't know much about the vulnerability, Google sounds enough alarm bells to assert that the update should be installed on each and every device out there. It must be important enough for the tech giant to roll out a separate update with just one bug fix. Chrome users can look for the latest 88.0.4324.150 update by going to Help > About Google Chrome after clicking on the three dots button from the top-right corner of the browser window.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Chrome, Chrome 88
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Said to Explore Alternative to Apple’s New Anti-Tracking Feature

Related Stories

Chrome 88 Latest Update Fixes Critical Bug Being Actively Exploited in the Wild
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 5G Launched in India
  2. PUBG Fans Bombing FAU-G Reviews on Google Play
  3. Samsung Level U2 Neckband-Style Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  4. Realme X7 Pro 5G Review
  5. Parler CEO John Matze Says He Was Fired by Board
  6. Vivo S7t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched
  7. Poco M3 First Impressions
  8. PayPal to Shut Down Domestic Payments Business in India From April 1
  9. Samsung Galaxy F62 Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. Poco M3 Debuts in India With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Viva Launched as New Employee Experience Platform to Enhance Workflow
  2. Google Launches Paid-for Australia News Platform in Drive to Derail Country’s Content Payment Law
  3. Nokia Licensee HMD Global Teases Fast Android 11 Rollout; Nokia 2.2, 5.3, 8.1 Likely to Receive It Soon
  4. Chrome 88 Latest Update Fixes Critical Bug Being Actively Exploited in the Wild
  5. Google Said to Explore Alternative to Apple’s New Anti-Tracking Feature
  6. SMIC Says Unable to Keep Up With Customer Demand for Certain Types of Chips
  7. Amazon US Facility’s Unionisation Effort Pulls in White House and Labour Leaders
  8. PayPal to Shut Down Domestic Payments Business in India From April 1
  9. Google Fit App to Use Smartphone Cameras to Measure Heart Rate and Respiration on Pixel Phones
  10. Facebook Turns 17, Celebrates It With a Custom Animation About Friendship
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com