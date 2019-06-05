Chrome 75 is now rolling out for desktop and Android users bringing along a host of new features. For Mac, Windows and Linux users, the new version essentially brings new tools for developers, and is a minor update for user-facing related features. For developers, the new version brings tools to manage security keys, a list of service workers in the Task Manager, and support for Scroll Snap Stop to improve navigation with gestures. For Android users, Chrome 75 brings an updated password autofill feature, and a host of new developer tools as well.

Starting with Android, Chrome 75 (75.0.3770.67) adds the ability to autofill a password based on the saved history in a new manner. It won't show up as an autofill pop-up like previously, but instead can be seen as a grey bar that shows up right above the keyboard. It will come with a key logo, and tapping on it will fill the password tab with the saved password for the site. When creating a new password, this new grey bar will show options like ‘Suggest strong password'. There's also a new shortcut to ‘manage passwords' at the bottom of the Settings page.

It also adds support for Scroll Snap Stop to improve browsing with gestures. This enables developers to gain more control on how gestures will react in their browsers. There's also WebShare Level 2 that brings the ability to share from the Web to an installed app. Essentially, websites can now add share buttons that will now open system share sheets used by native apps. Level 1 of API only supported text and URLs, whereas Level 2 supports audio, images, videos, and text documents.

Coming to the desktop, Chrome 75.0.3770.80 brings few user facing features, but adds some tweaks for developers to improve the overall experience and gain more control. It brings a new list of service workers in the Task Manager to control experiences like push notifications, background, syncing, and offline capabilities. It can be accessed by going to Settings > More Tools. As mentioned, there's also a new ‘manage security keys' option in Privacy and Security >Advanced. This helps in creating a pin for plugged-in in key, and even erasing all the data on the security key if required. Scroll Snap Stop tool for desktop users has also been added, and site isolation has now successfully been enforced for all desktop users.

Chrome 75 for Android, Windows, Mac and Linux users will roll out over the coming weeks. You can download the latest versions from Google Play or the company website.