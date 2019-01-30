Chrome 72 Rolled Out for Desktop, Android, and iOS Users: Here's What's New

Google has released Chrome 72 for its mobile and desktop users, and it brings a host of security improvements, along with new features for developers as well. The Chrome browser on Windows, Mac, and Linux get a new Settings menu, Web Authentication API improvements, complete blocking of pop-ups during page unload, and more. Desktop users can update to the latest version by using Chrome's built-in updater or downloading it directly from the company website. Chrome 72 for Android brings along upgrades for the media player notifications while using Incognito tab, and more.

Starting with desktop users, Chrome 72 removes the ability to setup a Chromecast dongle using the desktop browser, and instead points users towards the Google Home app for Android and iOS. Earlier, users could go to chrome://cast to setup their dongle, but that ability has been removed, reports 9to5Google. However, this change is only for the setting up process, and casting tabs, videos, or audio is still very easy and seamless.

The Settings menu gets Autofill support for its sections, and there's also a shortcut in the People section that lets you open the Google Account settings directly. Chrome 72 also brings Web Authentication API improvements for added layer of security. It now allows users to sign-in using a security key, Bluetooth U2F keys, or other security methods. Windows users can use Hello as a two-factor verification process in the browser as well. For Mac users, Chrome 72 brings support for external authentication devices that connect over BLE. Chrome 72 also restricts pop-ups to no longer appear during page unloads, regardless of whether the pop-up blocker is activated or not. Chrome 72 for Windows also blocks code injections thereby reducing crashes caused by third-party software. The update also includes a total of 58 security fixes, details of which can be seen here.

Coming to Android, Chrome 72 brings a new way to see tab history (long pressing the back button), a few changes to the Tab menu, and security improvements as well. Android Police also spotted a Chrome Duet feature that brings more options to the bottom overflow menu, and the Web Authentication API improvements to allow log-in using security key, Windows Hello, and other ways. These features are still behind flags though, and Google may enable them by default in the future.

Chrome 72 has also been released for iOS users, and the changelog can be seen below:

Support for more search engines. To add another search engine, perform a search on that website in Chrome. Then visit Chrome settings to add the search engine.

Fixed crashes on some page translations and added translations on previously untranslated websites.

A Siri Shortcut to start a new search is available

Chrome 72 can be downloaded on Android from Google Play, on iOS via the App Store, and desktop users can update to the latest version by using Chrome's built-in updater or downloading it directly from here.