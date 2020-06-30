Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Chingari App User Views Surge After TikTok Ban, Sees 10 Lakh Views in 30 Minutes

Chingari App User Views Surge After TikTok Ban, Sees 10 Lakh Views in 30 Minutes

Co-founder Sumit Ghosh said Chingari app saw 1 lakh downloads per hour last night.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 June 2020 12:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Chingari App User Views Surge After TikTok Ban, Sees 10 Lakh Views in 30 Minutes

Chingari offers money to users based on views

Highlights
  • Chingari app servers crashed last night due to sudden increase in users
  • The app is free to use and enjoys 4.7 rating out of 5 on Google Play
  • TikTok ban helped accelerate userbase on Chingari since last night

India's Chingari app has seen a sudden surge in views and downloads after the TikTok ban announcement. The app, which is a TikTok alternative, crossed 25 lakh downloads recently amidst the growing anti-China sentiment in the country. Co-founder Sumit Ghosh shared data to prove Chingari is growing even faster since last night and it is currently enjoying 10 lakh views per 30 minutes. He also shared that Chingari saw as many as 1 lakh downloads per hour last night.

Ghosh took to Twitter to share Chingari user views after the ban of TikTok in India. He shared StreamView app analytics data to confirm that Chinagari is getting 10 lakh views per 30 minutes. Last night after the ban, Chingari also saw 1 lakh downloads in just one hour. Because of the sudden surge, Ghosh noted that the app's servers also crashed last night, but were soon up and running a few hours later.

The Chingari app enjoys 4.7 star rating out of 5 on Google Play store. This TikTok-like app was founded by two Bengaluru-based programmers, Biswatma Nayak and Siddharth Gautam. The app was first launched on Google Play in November 2018 while it debuted on iOS in January 2019. The app is free to download and has an interface that resembles TikTok a lot. It is available in multiple Indic languages - Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. Chingari users get points (per view) for their videos, which later can be redeemed for money.

TikTok was banned in India, alongside 58 other Chinese apps, on grounds of prejudice ‘to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state, and public order.' Due to the rising anti-China sentiment in the country, another TikTok rival Mitron app recently hit 1 crore downloads on Google Play.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, Chingari, Sumit Ghosh, TikTok ban
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Pods Tipped to Come in Black Colour With In-Ear Design, May Launch Alongside the OnePlus Nord
Realme C11 With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Chingari App User Views Surge After TikTok Ban, Sees 10 Lakh Views in 30 Minutes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TikTok Was Banned by the Government and Can’t be Downloaded Anymore
  2. TikTok Creators in India Now Asking Users to Meet Them on Instagram
  3. Have Apple, Google Silently Installed COVID-19 Tracker on Your Phone?
  4. Chingari App, Another TikTok Rival From India, Hits 25 Lakh Downloads
  5. Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio SoC Launched
  6. Government Bans 59 ‘Chinese’ Apps, But How Will This be Enforced?
  7. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
  8. Jio Reportedly Offering Free 2GB Data to Select Users, Again
  9. Mitron App Not Made in Pakistan, Co-Founders Claim
  10. MediaTek Introduces 2 New, Budget Gaming Focused SoCs - Helio G35, Helio G25
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to Launch on July 22, Tipster Hints
  2. Amazon to Pay $500 Million in One-Time Bonuses to Front-Line Workers
  3. EU to Speed Up Space Ambitions, Commissioner Breton Says
  4. Realme C11 With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Chingari App User Views Surge After TikTok Ban, Sees 10 Lakh Views in 30 Minutes
  6. OnePlus Pods Tipped to Come in Black Colour With In-Ear Design, May Launch Alongside the OnePlus Nord
  7. Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. MediaTek Helio G35, Helio G25 Gaming Focused SoCs Launched for Budget Smartphones
  9. TikTok Ban: Creators Asking Users to Follow Them on Instagram, YouTube
  10. Realme Narzo Sales in India Surpass Over 3 Lakh Units Since Launch, Says Madhav Sheth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com