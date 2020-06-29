Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Chingari App Hits 25 Lakh Downloads on Google Play, But What Is It?

Chingari App Hits 25 Lakh Downloads on Google Play, But What Is It?

The Chingari app has received favourable reviews on Google Play with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 29 June 2020 15:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Chingari App Hits 25 Lakh Downloads on Google Play, But What Is It?

Chingari app made its debut in November 2018

Highlights
  • Chingari app is available for free on Apple App Store as well
  • Users can watch short videos without username like TikTok
  • The app is gaining popularity amid rising anti-China sentiment in India

Chingari app, which is being touted as a new "Indian alternative" to TikTok, has crossed over 25 lakh downloads on Google Play store. According to the company, the app reached the latest milestone of 25 lakhs downloads from roughly 6 lakh downloads in just ten days. The short video-sharing app has largely favourable reviews with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5. The app is also available to download via Apple App Store where its average rating is of 3.9 out of 5. Recently, another TikTok rival, Mitron app crossed one crore downloads on Google Play store.

What is Chingari app?

The Chingari app is short video-sharing platform founded by two Bengaluru-based programmers, Biswatma Nayak and Siddharth Gautam. The app was first launched on Google Play in November 2018 while it debuted on iOS in January 2019, a company representative told Gadgets 360.

Similar to TikTok, Chingari app is free to download and allows users to view or upload short videos on the platform. Users can watch the video by scrolling up or down, without signing in. Users, however, are required to login to like or upload videos. Additionally, the app is available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

The app requires permission to access the phone's camera, location, and microphone to properly function. Its privacy policy is detailed on the company website. The company in a note has also claimed that Chingari users get points (per view) for their videos, which later can be redeemed for money. The Chingari app also offers access to trending news, entertainment news, quotes, and memes as well.

Why is Chingari app becoming so popular?

The rise in Chinagri's userbase comes at a time when India is witnessing a growing anti-China sentiment. Recently, another Indian TikTok rival, Mitron app hit over 1 crore downloads on Google Play.

The company has also been updating the app since its launch for better user experience. Speaking about this, Chingari Co-founder Sumit Ghosh said, "Chingari has been engineered and developed for over two years with regular feedback from the users to cater the fast moving needs of modern Bharat. Also, Chingari ensures transparency and highest data privacy standards."

The app is also generating a lot of buzz on social media. The chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra has come out in support for the app on Twitter.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chingari app, Chingari
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Infinix Snokor May Be an Upcoming Smartphone Series by the Company
Oppo F15 Blazing Blue Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Chingari App Hits 25 Lakh Downloads on Google Play, But What Is It?
Comment
Read in: हिंदी தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Have Apple, Google Silently Installed COVID-19 Tracker on Your Phone?
  2. Government Bans 59 ‘Chinese’ Apps, But How Will This be Enforced?
  3. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils Six Bollywood Movies, Exclusively for Streaming
  4. Chingari App, Another TikTok Rival From India, Hits 25 Lakh Downloads
  5. Government Denies Banning 14 Chinese Apps From Google Play, Apple App Store
  6. Remove China Apps Becomes Top Free App on Google Play in India
  7. Mitron App Not Made in Pakistan, Co-Founders Claim
  8. Jio Reportedly Offering Free 2GB Data to Select Users, Again
  9. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  10. PUBG Mobile Gets a New Update on July 7, With New Livik Map
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Banned: Government Bans 59 Chinese Apps Including Shareit, UC Browser, and WeChat
  2. Samsung Galaxy M01s Tipped to Sport 4,000mAh Battery
  3. Redmi K40 Specifications Leaked Online, Said to Have MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC
  4. LG Harmony 4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Realme C11 Price Leaked Ahead of Tuesday’s Launch
  6. #BoycottNetflix Trends on Twitter Over Telugu Film Krishna and His Leela
  7. Bhuj, Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Three Other Bollywood Movies Head to Disney+ Hotstar
  8. Beyond Tiktok: Many Popular Apps Are Snooping On Your Clipboard
  9. Fossil Solar Watch Launched in India, Now on Sale
  10. PUBG Mobile Update 0.19.0 Coming on July 7 With New Livik Map
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com