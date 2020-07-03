Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Indian ‘TikTok Alternative’ Chingari App Crosses 1 Crore Downloads in 22 Days

Indian ‘TikTok Alternative’ Chingari App Crosses 1 Crore Downloads in 22 Days

Chingari app has garnered a total of 1.1 crore downloads on Google Play store.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 July 2020 12:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Indian ‘TikTok Alternative’ Chingari App Crosses 1 Crore Downloads in 22 Days

Chingari is an Indian short video sharing app that wants to fill the gap left by TikTok

Highlights
  • Soon after TikTok ban, the app saw over 10 lakh views per 30 minutes
  • Last week, Chingari app crossed over 25 lakh downloads
  • It is among the top two free apps on Google Play Store

India's Chingari app has crossed over 1 crore downloads in less than 22 days. The short video platform is also among the top two free apps on Google Play Store since a week. Less than a week ago, Chingari crossed over 25 lakh downloads – and the numbers continued to accelerate due to the TikTok ban in the country. Co-founder Sumit Ghosh shared that the app was seeing over 10 lakh views per 30 minutes soon after the ban on TikTok was announced.

The Chingari app has garnered a total of 1.1 crore downloads on Google Play store. Ever since the ban, the Indian TikTok alternative, has seen a sudden surge in numbers. The company notes that it reached a milestone of 30 lakh downloads in just 10 days and had even once saw about 500,000 downloads in just 72 hours.

Well-known French security researcher Robert Baptiste recently said that the website of Globussoft, the company behind Chingari, has been compromised. He noted that the site had a malware, and it redirects users to pages around the Web. Ghosh responded to this by claiming that the issue would be fixed soon.

Chingari users get points (per view) for their videos, which later can be redeemed for money. The TikTok-like app was founded by two Bengaluru-based programmers, Biswatma Nayak and Siddharth Gautam. It is available in multiple Indic languages — Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. The app was first launched on Google Play in November 2018 while it debuted on iOS in January 2019.

Alongside TikTok, 58 other Chinese apps are included in the interim ban in India. TikTok says that it will meet government authorities and issue clarification on any unresolved issue regarding data and user privacy. The Indian government banned these apps on grounds of prejudice ‘to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state, and public order.'

For several Indian companies this has represented a growth opportunity. Some, like Roposo that have been in the short video space for some time now, gathered a lot of attention in the recent few weeks. More recent apps like Mitron are also rising in popularity. Roposo (launched in 2014) has crossed 5 crore downloads. Mitron, launched in April this year, has seen more than 1 crore downloads.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chingari, TikTok, Google Play
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Facebook to Advise Use of Masks Amid Latest Coronavirus Spike
Samsung Galaxy M31s Battery Purportedly Certified in South Korea

Related Stories

Indian ‘TikTok Alternative’ Chingari App Crosses 1 Crore Downloads in 22 Days
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Teased to Be Available for Pre-Orders in India Soon
  2. OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series LED Android TVs Launched in India
  3. Reliance Jio Takes on Zoom With JioMeet, Supports Calls With 100 People
  4. Moj Wants to Become the Indian TikTok With Its Rising Popularity
  5. Motorola One Fusion With 48-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. BSNL Brings Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 600 Days Validity
  7. Indian ‘TikTok Alternative’ Chingari App Crosses 1 Crore Downloads in 22 Days
  8. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
  9. TikTok Says No Plans to Take a Legal Action Against Ban in India
  10. Facebook Launches Avatars in India With Special Customisations
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Lifetime Revenue Hits $3 Billion With 2020 Already Pitching in $1.3 Billion: Sensor Tower
  2. Intel-Jio Deal: Intel Capital to Invest Rs. 1,894.50 Crores in Jio Platforms
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31s Battery Purportedly Certified in South Korea
  4. After TikTok, LinkedIn Caught Snooping on iOS Users Through Clipboard; Fix Incoming
  5. Indian ‘TikTok Alternative’ Chingari App Crosses 1 Crore Downloads in 22 Days
  6. Facebook to Advise Use of Masks Amid Latest Coronavirus Spike
  7. The Old Guard Final Trailer: Charlize Theron Is an Immortal Warrior in Netflix Superhero Movie
  8. Alibaba Dismisses Livestreaming Head, Citing Nepotism, Gifts
  9. Facebook Sees Black Worker File Discrimination Complaint
  10. Facebook's Zuckerberg to Meet Activists, Won't Act on Ad Boycott
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com