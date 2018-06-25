Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

China's Didi Steps Up Challenge to Uber With Australia Push

 
, 25 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
China's Didi Steps Up Challenge to Uber With Australia Push

Chinese ride-sharing giant Didi has intensified its drive for global business, launching in Melbourne Monday as it joins rivals Uber, Taxify, and Ola in Australia's taxi market.

Didi Chuxing claims to be the world's leading mobile transportation platform with more than 450 million users, and its latest expansion is part of attempts to rival American behemoth Uber.

The Beijing-based firm launched in Mexico this year and entered the Brazilian market when it bought 99 Taxis. It is also in partnership with other players covering more than 1,000 cities around the world.

"Didi's entry into Australia marks a new milestone in its outreach to global communities," the company said in a statement.

Didi - which last year became Asia's most valuable start-up company - has been in a fierce battle with Uber in the growing ride-hailing market.

The US firm sold its operations in China in 2016 in return for a stake in Didi's business, which says it has more than 21 million drivers on its platform globally.

Uber has also retreated from Southeast Asia, selling its business in the region in March to rival Singapore-based Grab.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Didi, Australia, China
The Crew 2 System Requirements, Download Size, Release Date, and Everything Else You Need to Know
OnePlus Switch v1.2 Brings the Ability to Transfer App Data, Downloads, and More
Best Camera Phones
China's Didi Steps Up Challenge to Uber With Australia Push
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Best Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 6 Pro With 4000mAh Battery, iPhone X-Like Display Notch Launched
  2. WhatsApp Now Lets You Toggle Media Visibility for Individual Chats
  3. Airtel Gives Up to 20 Percent Discount on 6-Month, 1-Year Broadband Plans
  4. Honor 7X Price Dropped in India; Gets New Features in Software Update
  5. Asus ZenFone 5Z India Launch Will Be Soon, Flipkart Teaser Tips
  6. Oppo Find X Launch, Nokia X6 Coming Soon, and More News This Week
  7. Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 With 8-Inch Full-HD Display, Snapdragon 660 SoC Launched
  8. Nokia 7 Plus Users Get Android P Beta 2, ARCore Support Introduced
  9. HP Refreshes Its Pavilion x360 14 Range of Laptops in India
  10. OnePlus 6 Said to Be Facing Battery Drain Issues With OxygenOS 5.1.8
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.