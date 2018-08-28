NDTV Gadgets360.com

China's Didi Has Its #DeleteUber Moment After Passenger Deaths

, 28 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
China's Didi Has Its #DeleteUber Moment After Passenger Deaths

Thousands of Chinese users have pledged to delete the country's most popular ride-hailing app after another woman was allegedly murdered while using its Hitch car-pooling service.

Didi Chuxing came under fire from netizens, state media and regulators alike over the weekend after the customer was allegedly killed despite an earlier passenger complaining about the driver's behaviour. In two statements on the matter, the Beijing-based startup has deeply apologized, pledged to overhaul its services and suspended two senior executives at the company.

But the latest death - the second in three months after a flight attendant was allegedly murdered in May - has spawned fury among China's web users, with many taking to social media and saying they will delete the app. It comes at a critical time for the country's most valuable startup as it faces rising competition from fellow tech giants and attempts to become a global ride-hailing giant capable of taking on Uber on the world stage.

Chinese actress Wang Xiaochen posted screenshots of her phone to her 9 million followers on Weibo, China's equivalent to Twitter, as she deleted the Didi app with a caption saying "goodbye!" The viral update received 285,000 'likes' and generated over 40,000 comments - many of which were followers showing proof they'd done the same.

Others took their complaints about Didi's safety directly to the startup's own Weibo account, where they commented on the company's statements. One popular reply that garnered 63,000 'likes' said that while they couldn't stop Didi from making a fortune, they could uninstall the app.

The push to get rid of Didi has echoes of the #DeleteUber campaign that hit Uber Technologies. in 2017 amid a series of scandals and missteps at the US ride-hailing giant.

Didi declined to comment beyond its earlier statements.

The wave of high-profile deletions are unlikely to remove Didi from the top of China's ride-hailing market. Didi said it has more than 30 million daily active users while data from research firm QuestMobile estimates that its nearest rival Dida Chuxing has 982,000.

The world's fourth-most valuable tech startup Meituan Dianping, which is preparing to list in Hong Kong later this year, is also ramping up its campaign to provide ride-hailing services in key markets such as Shanghai.

© 2018 Bloomberg LP

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Didi, Hitch, China
Joker Origin Movie Casts Alec Baldwin as Batman's Father: Report
Oppo Realme 2 Launch Event Begins: Live Updates
Vivo Nex
China's Didi Has Its #DeleteUber Moment After Passenger Deaths
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Realme 2 India Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Oppo Realme 2 Launch Event Begins: Live Updates
  3. ZenFone Max Pro M1 Blue Colour Variant Launched in India
  4. Airtel Offers 3-Month Netflix Access on Select Postpaid, Broadband Plans
  5. iPhone X-Inspired 2018 iPhones to Launch With New Colours, Bigger Screens
  6. HMD Global Acquires Nokia's Iconic PureView Trademark
  7. Honor 9N to Go on Flash Sale in India Today
  8. iPhone 2018 LCD Variant to Be Delayed, Apple Pencil Support Unlikely: Kuo
  9. LG G7 One, G7 Fit Smartphones Launched Ahead of IFA 2018
  10. OnePlus 6T Spotted on Russia's EEC, Hints at Imminent Arrival
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.