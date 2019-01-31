NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • China's Bytedance Staff Say Bonuses Clipped by Slowdown, Competition

China's Bytedance Staff Say Bonuses Clipped by Slowdown, Competition

, 31 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
China's Bytedance Staff Say Bonuses Clipped by Slowdown, Competition

Beijing Bytedance Technology Co, which owns short-video platform Tik Tok, has cut back holiday bonus payments ahead of the Chinese New Year, according to employees, amid a wider slowdown that has taken a bite out of the country's tech firms.

The six-year-old company, one of the world's most valuable start-ups potentially worth around $75 billion (roughly Rs. 5,30,000 crores), is the latest Chinese tech firm to show signs of strain amid an economic slowdown that has hurt consumer spending and ad sales.

A letter by Bytedance founder Zhang Yiming, circulated via social media, urged employees not to be disappointed by smaller payouts ahead of challenges in 2019, four employees confirmed to Reuters.

The holiday bonus - called "Red Envelope" - is similar to a year-end bonus, and at some companies it's considered an unofficial component of the salary.

According to the letter, the lower payouts were linked to external economic conditions, tougher competition and some "errors" by the company's management.

"Please understand that you should not be disappointed and continue to work hard with a positive attitude," said Zhang in the notice. "It can be said there are joys and sorrows."

Bytedance, which also owns news aggregator Jinri Toutiao, is currently preparing for a highly anticipated initial public offering in Hong Kong this year.

The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Top Chinese tech firms, including Alibaba Group Holding and Baidu, recently lowered their full-year forecasts, citing tougher conditions linked to the US trade war.

On Tuesday, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said revenue growth rates for Chinese software and IT companies had not increased in 2018, and that consumer spending had slowed.

Images of Zhang's notice and employee comments were circulated on social media on Thursday, with some people posting images of the lower payouts, which are sent electronically.

The reduction in bonus was not uniform among employees, and payments had more than halved for some staff, two people told Reuters.

"It's understandable ... we all need to work conscientiously because economic conditions are not good," a Beijing-based employee said, declining to be identified because they are not permitted to speak to press.

"Other companies are going through layoffs ... it's not the time to be greedy," said the person.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bytedance, Tik Tok
Huawei Mate Mini, Huawei Mate Smart Spotted on EUIPO; P30 Lite Tipped to Sport a Triple Rear Camera, Waterdrop Display
Pricee
China's Bytedance Staff Say Bonuses Clipped by Slowdown, Competition
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo A3s
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro May Get 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Option, Xiaomi CEO Tips
  2. Jio GigaFiber User Answers All Your Questions About Jio's Broadband Service
  3. OnePlus Pulls OxygenOS Beta Updates for 4 Phones After Reports of Bricking
  4. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Get Their First Software Update
  5. Chrome 72 Rolled Out for Desktop, Android, and iOS Users: Here's What's New
  6. Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Price, Specifications Compared
  7. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 7,990
  8. SBI Reportedly Left Banking Data of Millions Unprotected Online
  9. Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India
  10. ISRO Unveils Human Space Flight Centre in Bengaluru
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.