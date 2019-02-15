Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • China Ride Hailing Giant Didi to Lay Off 15 Percent Staff This Year: Report

China Ride-Hailing Giant Didi to Lay Off 15 Percent Staff This Year: Report

, 15 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
China Ride-Hailing Giant Didi to Lay Off 15 Percent Staff This Year: Report

Didi Chuxing will lay off 15 percent of its staff or about 2,000 people this year, a source said, marking the ride-hailing firm's first major cut back as it grapples with regulatory scrutiny and public backlash over the murder of two of its users.

Didi CEO Cheng Wei said at a meeting with management that the firm would focus on core mobility services and cut business units considered not critical to its main ride-hailing business in 2019, according to the source familiar with the matter.

But the Chinese ride-hailing giant will aim to hire more than 2,000 employees to focus on safety technology, product engineering and international expansion with the goal of maintaining its overall employee count, the source added on condition of anonymity as the information is not public yet.

A Didi spokeswoman declined to comment. Reports on possible job cuts at the company began to surface in late January.

Didi has been working to address consumer and government concerns over safety after a passenger was raped and killed by one of its drivers in August last year, about three months after another Didi user was murdered. A Chinese court has sentenced a man to death for the crime committed in August.

Concerns about safety have hobbled growth plans for Didi.

Didi, which successfully drove US-based rival Uber out of China in 2016 to becoming the top ride-hailing player at home, is now facing financial strain due to competition from new entrants and the rise of bike-sharing services like Mobike.

This week, Chinese tech news website reported that Didi Chuxing lost CNY 10.9 billion ($1.6 billion) in 2018.

Didi's valuation exceeded $65 billion after its 2018 funding round and was considering an IPO as early as that year, sources have told Reuters. The privately held firm had been valued at $56 billion in a 2017 fundraising.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Didi Chuxing, China
Vivo V15 Pro Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch Next Week
Pricee
China Ride-Hailing Giant Didi to Lay Off 15 Percent Staff This Year: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M30 Price in India, Release Date Tipped
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Launch: Everything We Know So Far
  3. Mi 9 to Sport a Triple Rear Camera, Explorer Edition May Have Quad Camera
  4. Tata Sky, Sun Direct Remove Network Charges on Free-to-Air Channels: Report
  5. WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Decide Who Can Add Them to Groups
  6. Vivo V15 Pro Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch Next Week
  7. Avengers: Endgame Taps A.R. Murugadoss to Write Tamil Version
  8. Oppo F11 Pro May Sport Full-Screen Display, Pop-up Selfie Camera
  9. Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus Alleged Specifications, Prices Leak
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 With S Pen Support Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.