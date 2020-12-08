Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • China Removes TripAdvisor, 104 Other Apps From Stores Under Cleansing Campaign

China Removes TripAdvisor, 104 Other Apps From Stores Under Cleansing Campaign

Cyberspace Administration of China said that the apps violated one or more of three cyber laws, without providing details for each app.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 December 2020 11:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
China Removes TripAdvisor, 104 Other Apps From Stores Under Cleansing Campaign

Photo Credit: Facebook/ TripAdvisor

The authority started the campaign in response to strong reaction from public to content deemed offensive

Highlights
  • China heavily regulates its cyberspace
  • Punishments for transgressions are not uncommon
  • It said it would continue to regulate apps and remove those in violation

China has removed 105 apps including that of US travel firm TripAdvisor from app stores in the country, under a new campaign to cleanse stores of apps it deems spread content related to pornography, prostitution, gambling and violence.

The Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement on its website on Tuesday that the apps violated one or more of three cyber laws, without providing details for each app.

Reuters' calls to TripAdvisor's Beijing office seeking comment went unanswered.

The authority said it started the campaign on November 5 in response to strong reaction from the general public to content deemed offensive. It said it would continue to regulate apps and remove those in violation of the law in a timely manner.

China heavily regulates its cyberspace and punishments for transgressions are not uncommon, irrespective of whether the app is operated by a domestic or foreign company.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India?? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TripAdvisor
Google Assistant Gets Support for Apple Music on Smart Speakers, Displays
Jio 5G Service to Launch in India in Second Half of 2021, Reveals Mukesh Ambani

Related Stories

China Removes TripAdvisor, 104 Other Apps From Stores Under Cleansing Campaign
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Mi TV 5 Pro QLED TV May Launch in India at December 16 Xiaomi Event
  3. WhatsApp Will Now Make In-App Announcements Around New Updates
  4. Redmi 9 Power Teased to Be Launched in India
  5. Here Are Some of the Deals in the On-Going Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale
  6. Boat Watch Enigma India Launch on December 9, Will Be Priced at Rs. 2,999
  7. Nokia 3.4 Said to Launch in India in Mid-December
  8. Garena Free Fire Update Today: Here's All That's New
  9. iPhone 11 Scores Higher Than OnePlus 8 Pro in DxOMark Camera Retest
  10. Vivo Y52s 5G Phone Debuts With Dual Rear Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Size, Galaxy S21 Ultra’s Camera Setup Leaked; Phones May Ship Without Charger and Earphones
  2. Jio 5G Service to Launch in India in Second Half of 2021, Reveals Mukesh Ambani
  3. China Removes TripAdvisor, 104 Other Apps From Stores Under Cleansing Campaign
  4. Google Assistant Gets Support for Apple Music on Smart Speakers, Displays
  5. Oppo F17 Pro Gets First Price Cut of Rs. 1,500 in India, Down to Rs 21,490
  6. Uber, Hard-Hit by Pandemic, Sells Its Robot-Vehicle Division ATG to Aurora
  7. Redmi 9 Power India Launch Teased, 48-Megapixel Primary Camera Confirmed
  8. Cyberpunk 2077 Review Round-Up: ‘Flawed and Fantastic’
  9. Apple Said to Launch New Mac Processors as Early as 2021, to Take on Intel’s Fastest
  10. Twitter’s Top Trends in 2020: #Covid19, #BlackLivesMatter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com