Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • China Drafts Rules on Security Reviews for Apps Influencing Public Opinion

China Drafts Rules on Security Reviews for Apps Influencing Public Opinion

The public has been invited to give feedback on the draft rules by January 20.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 January 2022 14:23 IST
China Drafts Rules on Security Reviews for Apps Influencing Public Opinion

The CAC did not specify any specific apps or outline the security assessment process

Highlights
  • The proposed rules would apply to text, picture, voice, video
  • Mobile app providers must not conduct activities that endanger security
  • CAC has led a number of initiatives targeting the country's tech sector

China's cyber regulatory body issued on Wednesday draft rules governing mobile apps, including a requirement for security reviews of apps whose functions could influence public opinion.

The proposed regulations are part of a campaign run by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) over the past year to increase oversight of the country's tech companies.

The public has been invited to give feedback on the draft rules by January 20.

The proposals will require application providers to carry out a security assessment before launching "new technologies, new applications, and new functions" capable of influencing opinion or mobilising the public.

The CAC did not specify any specific apps or outline the security assessment process other than to say it should be carried out in accordance with national regulations.

The proposed rules would apply to "text, picture, voice, video, and other information production", as well as instant messaging, news dissemination, forum communities, livestreaming, and e-commerce, the regulator said.

The regulator added that mobile app providers must not conduct activities that endanger national security, or force users to share non-essential personal information.

News apps must obtain licenses granting permission to publish news, it said.

Over the past year, Chinese authorities have tightened regulations across a number of industries, ranging from gaming to real estate to education.

The CAC has led a number of initiatives targeting the country's tech sector.

On Tuesday, CAC announced it would implement two new rules. One rule requires platform companies with over 1 million users to undergo security assessments before listing overseas, which would take effect in February. The other rule governs companies' use of recommendation algorithms, which would take effect in March.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Cyberspace Administration of China
About 76 Percent of Bitcoin’s Circulating Supply Reportedly 'Illiquid', Indicates Holding Trend Among Investors

Related Stories

China Drafts Rules on Security Reviews for Apps Influencing Public Opinion
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Vivo V23 5G Series Price in India Tipped by Retailer Listing
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price in India Tipped, Amazon Listing Surfaces
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Revealed by Pete Lau
  5. Starlink Is Cancelling All Pre-Orders for Its Satellite Internet in India
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Top Web 3.0 Cryptos for 2022
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With 120Hz Display Now Official
  9. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  10. Dizo Buds Z Pro TWS Earphones, Dizo Watch R Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. China Drafts Rules on Security Reviews for Apps Influencing Public Opinion
  2. About 76 Percent of Bitcoin’s Circulating Supply Reportedly 'Illiquid', Indicates Holding Trend Among Investors
  3. CES 2022: Asus ROG Gaming Laptops, Desktops Refreshed With Updated Intel, AMD, Nvidia Hardware
  4. Intel Arc Discrete GPUs for Gaming Now Shipping to OEMs, Launch Expected in Early 2022
  5. Garmin Venu 2 Plus, Vivomove Sport Smartwatches Launched at CES 2022
  6. China's Tianwen-1 Mars Probe Captures Stunning Selfies Above the Red Planet's North Pole
  7. Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS Earphones With Personalised Sound Effects, Low-Latency Transmission for Gaming Launched
  8. CES 2022: TCL Launches 6 Android Tablets, TCL Book 14 Go Laptop, TCL NxtWear Air Smart Glasses
  9. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Processors for Laptops With Zen 3+ Core Launched, Ryzen 7000 Series Teased to Debut Later in 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com