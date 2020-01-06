Technology News
CES 2020: Apple Back at Consumer Electronics Show After 28-Year Gap

Apple executive Jane Horvath is scheduled to speak on a consumer privacy panel on 7 January.

By | Updated: 6 January 2020 10:45 IST
CES 2020: Apple Back at Consumer Electronics Show After 28-Year Gap

Photo Credit: Brittany Hosea-Small/ AFP

Apple formally participated in the CES back in 1992 in Chicago

Highlights
  • Apple will be making a rare official appearance at CES 2020
  • Executive Jane Horvath is scheduled to speak on a consumer privacy panel
  • Apple will be showing off its HomeKit smart home platform

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has confirmed that the company will be making a rare official appearance after 28 years at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

At the event, Apple executive Jane Horvath is scheduled to speak on a consumer privacy panel on 7 January, reports Digitaltrends.

Horvath will be present with Facebook Procter and Gamble executives along officials from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to discuss how companies can establish privacy protections in terms of size, regulation, and consumer demand.

Additionally, the company will be showing off its HomeKit smart home platform as Apple's top two rivals Amazon and Google are expected to roll out new update that will add more capabilities to their IoT-powered devices.

Apple formally participated in the CES back in 1992 in Chicago when its then CEO John Sculley appeared at a summit to release the Newton device.

Apart from CES, Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had recently revealed that the iPhone maker is planning to launch a high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an A14X chip in the third quarter of 2020 and six new iPhones models.

Additionally, the 5G variant of the Apple iPhone 12 may come with advanced image sensor-shift stabilisation technology to click stable images without distortion when there is excessive motion.

Apple A14 Chip for 2020 iPhone Models Set to Go in Production in Q2: Report

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Apple, CES, CES 2020
Samsung Galaxy S11 aka Galaxy S20 Expected to Launch at February 11 Unpacked Event

CES 2020: Apple Back at Consumer Electronics Show After 28-Year Gap
