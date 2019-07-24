Cashify Expands Its Footprint, Now Available in Over 1,500 Indian Cities

In a bid to reach tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India, mobile e-commerce platform Cashify on Wednesday announced that it has expanded its services to over 1,500 locations.

Currently, the company has extended app-only services for Android smartphone users who will now be able to avail the service from 15,000 postal codes.

With the increasing demand for Cashify services across various cities, the brand has been working to step up operations for the last three months. The firm soon plans to extend the app service even for iOS users in these cities, the company said in a statement.

"We have been receiving lots of queries from tier 2 and tier 3 cities on the availability of our service, hence we sensed a huge demand. With this extension, users will now be able to sell their old gadgets fast and get instant payment for the same across 1,500 plus cities," said Siddhant Dhingra, Head, Consumer Business at Cashify.

Till now, Cashify's services were only available to people in metropolitan and tier 1 cities in India, but witnessing the huge demand for smartphone re-selling, the brand is aggressively extending to more cities.

Recently, Cashify launched its first retail store with an intent to increase its physical presence in India. The brand has tied-up with retail chains like Vijay Sales and Apple stores as their exclusive buyback partner for smartphones.