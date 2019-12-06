Technology News
  • Call of Duty: Mobile Hits 170 Million Downloads in Just 2 Months of Launch

Call of Duty: Mobile Hits 170 Million Downloads in Just 2 Months of Launch

Call of Duty: Mobile (CODM) has reaped nearly $87 million (roughly Rs. 621 crores) in global player spending and more than 172 million downloads in its first two months.

6 December 2019
Activision's hit game raked in over 172 million downloads in its first two months since launch

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Mobile clocked 21 million installs last month
  • India has accounted for 17.5 million installs, and sits only behind US
  • Android held 89 million installs, while iOS accounted for 83 million

Call of Duty: Mobile (CODM) has reaped nearly $87 million (roughly Rs. 621 crores) in global player spending and more than 172 million downloads in its first two months. The game picked up nearly 21 million installs in November, compared to almost 146 million in October, revealed analytics firm Sensor Tower recently. As per report, the game has been a hit in the US, where it has seen nearly 28.5 million installs, or 16.6 per cent of all downloads. India came in second with 17.5 million installs, or 10.2 per cent, and Brazil ranked third with 12 million installs, or 7 per cent.

Google Play generated the majority of downloads over 89 million or 52 percent. The iOS version, meanwhile, accumulated nearly 83 million downloads, or 48 per cent.

In the game, up to 100 users fight for survival in a map designed for the mobile title, featuring locations from across Call of Duty franchise in solos, duos or four-person teams.

Players can battle across land, sea and air with vehicles including an ATV, helicopter and tactical raft, while finding and equipping gear and weapons that span the series.

Recently, on both Android and iOS, Call of Duty Mobile released a mega update that brings in the much-awaited zombie mode.

The zombie mode is available as a separate gameplay mode and the content is slightly different from what we have seen in PUBG Mobile.

The zombie mode, for now, brings two different modes that are broadly divided into: Raid and Survival mode.

Further reading: Call of Duty Mobile, Call of Duty, Activision
