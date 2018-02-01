Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

01 February 2018
Highlights

  • Cake Browser with swipe search launched
  • Can be used for both searching and entering URLs
  • Comes with an inbuilt ad-blocker

In a time when browsers like Chrome, Safari, and UC Browser are the household names amongst mobile phone users there is a new kid on the block named Cake. The browser's main USP is the feature that lets you 'swipe' for search results, and is claimed to be faster and more convenient than its compatriots because of it being truly made for mobile phones only. The US-based developers have launched the browser on both Android and iOS.

Cake can be used for both searching and entering URLs. The working of the browser is pretty unique. As soon as you will enter a search query, the browser will show the first result, without showing you a list. If you want to see the next result in the list, you just have to swipe right. The other top results will be cached by the browser, or preloaded, so that you don't waste time loading the other results if the first didn't serve your purpose.

If by chance you are not able to get desired results you can always head over to regular search result page by swiping left. It also lets users choose their preferred search services, from Google and Bing, to Yahoo, Baidu, and Yandex.

The browser also offers an additional feature like limiting your search to images, videos, news, or shopping. You can also set the sources for these categories, which are more important in the settings. For example, if you are into browsing images to find GIFs, you can move Giphy to the top of the list. Cake comes with an inbuilt ad-blocker, private browsing, and some pretty common features like multiple tabs and bookmarks. To find if this cake is sweet enough or not you can download it as it is completely free.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

