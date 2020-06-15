TikTok's parent company, ByteDance has announced that it will shut down its other short video entertainment apps, Vigo Video and Vigo Lite in India by October-end this year. The company shared the development in an online note and stated that users until then will be informed about the "app shutting via in-app notifications," along with detailed instruction on downloading their private data or deleting their account permanently. ByteDance has also highlighted that with this development, the company would focus its "energy and resources on other businesses." The Chinese Internet company is offering Vigo users the option to export videos on to TikTok instead.

What is Vigo and Vigo Lite?

Similar to TikTok, Vigo Video app allows users to watch short-videos by other users on the platform without a username. However, to upload content or like a video, Vigo users are required to sign with a personal Vigo account or with the existing Facebook/Gmail account. Similarly, Vigo Lite offers the same services, but as the name suggests, it is a toned-down version of the Vigo Video app.

Vigo Video as per Google Play Store listing has over 10 crore installs since its launch in 2017, while Vigo Lite has been downloaded more than 5 crore times since its launch in 2018. A report by TechCrunch also notes that Vigo Video had about 40 lakh monthly active users in May and Vigo Lite could only amass nearly 10 lakh users for the same period.

ByteDance to Shut Vigo Video and Vigo Lite operations in India

ByteDance in the note stated that Vigo Video will shut down in India by October 31 and the company has already shut the app's operations in Brazil and the Middle East. A company representative has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that Vigo Lite will also close operations in India around the same time.

The exact reason for shutting down operations remain unclear, however it appears that ByteDance with this move is likely to focus on TikTok's growth in India. The company is already offering Vigo users to migrate to TikTok for more "exposure and interactivity with a larger user base."

TikTok at present has a massive userbase in India despite running to several controversies time-to-time. But its recent challenges in the country are more severe than ever due to the growing anti-China sentiments in India along with the introduction TikTok clone-apps such as Mitron.

