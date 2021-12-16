Technology News
Byju's in Talks to Go Public via SPAC Route: Report

The negotiations are not final and Byju's could still opt out of such a deal.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 December 2021 15:16 IST
Byju's in Talks to Go Public via SPAC Route: Report

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Byju's

Byju's could consider an initial public offering in India next year, according to the report

  • Byju's will seek valuation of about $48 billion (roughly 3,65,360 crore)
  • Online education in India has grown as the ongoing pandemic shut schools
  • BYJU's was founded by Byju Raveendran, a former teacher

Byju's is in advanced discussions to go public through one of Churchill Capital's special-purpose acquisition companies (SPAC), Bloomberg News reported, citing sources.

Byju's has reportedly held talks with several potential SPAC partners and was working out an agreement with Michael Klein's Churchill Capital, Bloomberg reported, adding that the startup would raise a total of about $4 billion (roughly 30,440 crore) and seek a valuation of about $48 billion (roughly 3,65,360 crore).

The negotiations are not final and Byju's or Churchill could still opt out of such a deal, and Byju's could consider an initial public offering in India next year, the report said, citing sources.

Byju's and Churchill Capital did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

India has seen a boom in online education, a market which has only expanded as the pandemic forced schools to close and also targets thousands of aspirants who attempt the government-run joint entrance exam (JEE), eyeing coveted undergraduate engineering courses.

Bangalore-based BYJU's was founded by Byju Raveendran, a former teacher, and is backed by US investment firm Tiger Global, Mark Zuckerberg's Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Sequoia Capital India and BlackRock to name a few.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Further reading: Byjus, Byjus Funding, Edtech, Byjus SPAC, Byjus IPO, Byju Raveendran
