Technology News
loading

Byju's to Replace Oppo on Indian Cricket Team Jersey

From September onwards, Team India will have a new brand name on their jerseys.

By | Updated: 25 July 2019 11:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Byju's to Replace Oppo on Indian Cricket Team Jersey

From September onwards, Team India will have a new brand name on their jerseys. Chinese mobile-maker Oppo will be replaced by Byju's, the Bangalore-based educational technology and online tutorial firm.

Team India will sport Oppo logo on their jerseys till the West Indies tour which commences from August 3 and ends on September 2. Once, South Africa tour of India begins from September 15, Byju's will takeover the jersey.

In March 2017, Oppo had won the Indian team sponsorship rights for a five-year period, i.e. till March 2022 for a whopping amount of Rs. 1,079 crores, outbidding Vivo mobiles' Rs. 768 crore bid.

However, according to a Times of India report, Oppo has now decided to exit the space because it finds the value at which it acquired the rights in 2017 to be "extremely high" and "unsustainable".

The report further says that BCCI will continue to receive the same amount from Byju's and will be at no loss for the entire duration of the deal which runs till March 31, 2022.

Oppo was paying BCCI Rs. 4.61 crore per bilateral match and Rs. 1.56 crore for an ICC event match. Before that, STAR India used to pay Rs. 1.92 crore per bilateral match and Rs. 61 lakh for an ICC match.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Byju's
Vodafone Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Recharge Plan Revised to Offer 1.5GB Daily Data Benefits for 365 Days
Libra Fakes Undermine Facebook's Charm Offensive on Cryptocurrency
Honor Smartphones
Byju's to Replace Oppo on Indian Cricket Team Jersey
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Save WhatsApp Status Videos and Photos on Your Android Phone
  2. Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105 Unveiled - New Versions of Classic Feature Phones
  3. Samsung Galaxy A10s, Moto E6, LG X2 2019 Renders and Specifications Leaked
  4. Netflix Launches a Mobile-Only Plan for India: All You Need to Know
  5. Flipkart Grand Gadget Sale Begins: Top Deals on Laptops, Tablets, Wearables, Others
  6. Windows 10 Internal-Only Build Rolled Out Accidentally With New Start Menu
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro Open Sale, Mi A2 Price Cut, and Other Discounts in Xiaomi Sale
  8. Asus ROG Phone 2 Price and Release Date Revealed
  9. Vivo Z5 Image Leak Tips 4,500mAh Battery, 22.5W Fast Charging Support
  10. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Said to Launch in August; Price, Specifications Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Byju's to Replace Oppo on Indian Cricket Team Jersey
  2. Vodafone Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Recharge Plan Revised to Offer 1.5GB Daily Data Benefits for 365 Days
  3. Tesla Needs More Time to Turn Profit; Founding Engineer Steps Down
  4. Silicon Valley Season 6 to Premiere in October on Hotstar in India
  5. Flipkart Grand Gadget Sale Begins: Laptops Starting From Rs. 14,990, Tablets From Rs. 4,299, and More Deals
  6. Huawei Nova 5i Pro Appears in Leaked Official Renders and Hands-On Video, Quad Rear Cameras Detailed
  7. Game of Thrones Prequel Wraps Up Pilot Filming, HBO Addresses Season 8 Backlash
  8. Microsoft Accidentally Releases Internal-Only Windows 10 Build With New Start Menu
  9. Samsung Galaxy Fold Now Ready for September Launch After Delays
  10. Redmi 7A to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.