Technology News
  Business Card App Operator Sansan Prices IPO at Top of Range, Raises $360 Million

Sansan said in the filing the IPO had been priced at JPY 4,500 per share.

By | Updated: 7 June 2019 17:15 IST
Japanese business card management company Sansan Inc priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of an indicative range on Friday, a regulatory filing showed, raising JPY 38.9 billion ($360 million).

Sansan said in the filing the IPO had been priced at JPY 4,500 per share, at the top of a book-building range of JPY 4,000-4,500. The amount raised includes the over-allotment.

The firm, which allows users to scan and organise Japan's ubiquitous business cards, will list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Mothers market on June 19.

In December, Sansan said it raised JPY 3 billion in its latest funding round from investors including Japan Post Capital and T. Rowe Price, taking the total amount raised to more than $100 million.

Japan's tech scene remains dominated by established players, with artificial intelligence startup Preferred Networks the country's only unicorn as of January, according to CB Insights.

In April, crypto startup Liquid Group said its valuation passed $1 billion at its most recent fundraising without disclosing the amount raised.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Sansan, Japan
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.