Delhi Police has also sought information from GitHub about the 'Bulli Bai' app developer.

By ANI | Updated: 3 January 2022 12:10 IST
Dehli Police has sought information from Twitter about the account that first tweeted about Bulli Bai app

Highlights
  • The action by Delhi Police was taken based on a complaint
  • Mumbai Police has also filed a first information report (FIR)
  • The case has been registered against the unknown culprits

Dehli Police has sought information from Twitter about the account that first tweeted about the 'Bulli Bai' app and has asked it to remove offensive content related to the controversy, sources informed on Monday.

Police has has also sought information from GitHub platform about the 'Bulli Bai' app developer.

The case registered under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code in the Cyber Police station of South-East district has now been transferred to Delhi Police Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit.

The action by Delhi Police was taken based on a complaint by a woman journalist at the Cyber Police Station where she alleged that her photo was uploaded on a website to target her.

The complainant said that she was seeking immediate registration of FIR and immediate investigation against unknown people who are seeking to harass and insult Muslim women on social media and the Internet.

Mumbai Police has also filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons based on complaints that doctored photographs of women were uploaded for auction on 'Bulli Bai' application hosted by GitHub platform.

On Sunday, West Mumbai Cyber Police station registered a case against the 'Bulli Bai' app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.

The case has been registered against the unknown culprits under sections 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc), 153(B) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act.

Further reading: Bulli Bai, Twitter
iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Specifications Tipped, Pro Variant’s Ultra-Wide Angle Camera Samples Shared by Company
