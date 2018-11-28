NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • BSNL Offers 1GB Free Data to Subscribers Downloading the New 'My BSNL' App on Android

BSNL Offers 1GB Free Data to Subscribers Downloading the New 'My BSNL' App on Android

, 28 November 2018
BSNL last month introduced version 2.0 of its My BSNL app that brings an ads based rewards scheme

Highlights

  • The offer is valid on the My BSNL app on Google Play
  • It has a validity period of 30 days from activation
  • The offer is valid only until December 31, 2018

State-owned telecom operator BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has announced its latest offer wherein it is offering up to 1GB of free 2G/ 3G data benefits when you download the latest version of the My BSNL app on Google Play. This promotional 1GB data benefit will be provided over and above the daily/ monthly data benefits of your existing BSNL prepaid or postpaid plan, and will have a validity period of 30 days from activation. The offer is valid only until December 31, 2018. BSNL last month introduced version 2.0 of its Android app that brings an updated user interface and a new integrated ads-based rewards scheme for BSNL subscribers.

The revamped user interface of the My BSNL app on Android has been designed in collaboration with Call2Action Communication, reports Telecom Talk. It can be accessed by both BSNL and non-BSNL subscribers. The new ads-based rewards scheme will include pushing out of advertorial and promotional content through actions such as calls, SMS messages, alerts, notifications, beacons, and other location-based interactions. These ads will possibly allow users to earn rewards. BSNL is calling this service Infomo.

In a statement, BSNL CMD Anupam Shrivastava said, “This is a new business model which will transform the mobile advertising industry. Infomo will help us break into the mobile advertising market segment with a totally different offering to the existing ecosystem. We are starting with a database of over 5 million existing My BSNL users on Android devices. Infomo will encourage all our customers to download and use the new My BSNL mobile application. Infomo can helps us improve our ARPU by providing our existing data customers in India with a range of compelling and innovative new services from which they can earn significant rewards.”

Apart from this new service, the My BSNL app allows users to pay bills, recharge their prepaid numbers, track data and call usage, check account details, track activity history, browse the latest BSNL offers, find out the nearest 4G hotspots, international Wi-Fi points, and choose fancy numbers.

