, 07 September 2018
Blog Compass is listed as open beta on Google Play with a file size of 5.1MB

  • Blog Compass acts as one-stop solution for blogging statistics
  • Blog Compass connects with WordPress and Blogger.com
  • It has been listed as exclusive to India and has a file size of 5.1MB

Google on Friday announced the release of its latest Android app in India, Blog Compass. This new app aims to provide a one-stop shop for bloggers in the country, meant to help them track visitor information, engage readers, monitor search engine presence, and find new topics to write on regularly. The app is currently available in open beta and can be used by English and Hindi speaking users in the country. Google's Blog Compass connects with WordPress and Blogger.com, and can also access Google Analytics and Search Console when linked with an account.

Bloggers will be able to see statistics including viewer numbers, traffic sources, demographic information, Google Search status, and popular Google searches that lead to the specified blog, helping them make the right decision when it comes to content. Blog Compass also studies post history and blogger preferences, and extracts customised Google Trends data to help push relevant content on the blog. Google claims that its initial testing found out that a majority of bloggers improved their frequency when using Blog Compass.

"Blog Compass is currently in beta mode - we're still adding features and fixing bugs based on feedback from new users. But if you are interested in helping shape the future of blogging tools in India and around the world, download the app for Android and tell us what you think!" said Dru Knox, Product Manager, Google Search in a blog post.

The Blog Compass app has been listed on Google Play as "only available in India" and has a file size of about 5.1MB. With this app, the tech giant aims to empower several independent bloggers in the country and give them a rather informed platform to voice their opinions from.

Blog Compass Is Google's Latest App for India, Currently Available in Beta
