Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Blinkit Temporarily Stops Operations in Areas Where It Cannot Deliver in 10 Minutes

Blinkit Temporarily Stops Operations in Areas Where It Cannot Deliver in 10 Minutes

Grofers has recently rebranded itself as Blinkit, with an eye on speedy deliveries.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 December 2021 18:08 IST
Blinkit Temporarily Stops Operations in Areas Where It Cannot Deliver in 10 Minutes

Photo Credit: Blinkit

Blinkit says the new move will impact 75,000 of its 200,000 daily customers

Highlights
  • Blinkit will only operate in locations where it can deliver in 10 minutes
  • The company hopes to serve all the affected customers within 4 weeks
  • Grofers started operations in late 2013

Blinkit, the online delivery platform which was previously known as Grofers, is limiting its operations in India. The company on Monday announced that it will only operate in locations where it can ensure product deliveries to users in 10 minutes. Blinkit is temporarily closing down services in areas where it cannot fulfill deliveries within the said time frame. Grofers recently rebranded itself as Blinkit. Swiggy's Instamart, BigBasket, Dunzo, and Zepto are the company's major rivals in the space.

Albinder Dhindsa, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blinkit announced via a blog post the decision to shut down the services in areas where it cannot offer faster deliveries. The Blinkit service will now be available in only the areas where the company is able to arrive at users' locations within 10 minutes (or less).

"In the near-term, this call will have a significant impact for our business size, and for a large number of our customers. We expect this to impact around 75,000 of the 200,000 daily customers we are serving", Dhindsa said.

He said that the firm is opening a new store every four hours and looking forward to serving all the affected customers within four weeks. Users can update their exact location on the Blinkit app to see if they are currently serviceable.

Grofers, which started operations as an online grocer in late 2013, rebranded itself Blinkit last week. It had recently attained unicorn status or $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7588 crore) in valuation, after raising more than $120 million (roughly Rs. 910.6 crore) from the online food delivery platform Zomato and existing investor Tiger Global Management as a part of an ongoing raise.

The company, which until now has focused mainly on grocery deliveries, is said to have more than 100 partner stores or warehouses in eight cities. Also, it reportedly has 2,000 employees currently and processes over a million orders a week, across 12 cities in India.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Blinkit, Blinkit App, Grofers, Zomato
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, GeForce MX570, GeForce MX550 GPUs Announced for Entry-Level Laptops
Blinkit Temporarily Stops Operations in Areas Where It Cannot Deliver in 10 Minutes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Rockets With $587.2 Million Opening Weekend
  2. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  3. Spider-Man 4 in ‘Active’ Development, Kevin Feige Says
  4. iPhone SE 3 to Enter Trial Production Phase Soon: Report
  5. The Matrix Resurrections Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Spotted on BIS, Hints at Imminent Launch
  7. Here's How You Can Lock Your Facebook Profile
  8. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  9. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Gets Exclusive Christmas Events With the Latest 1.8 Update
  2. Blinkit Temporarily Stops Operations in Areas Where It Cannot Deliver in 10 Minutes
  3. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, GeForce MX570, GeForce MX550 GPUs Announced for Entry-Level Laptops
  4. AnkerWork PowerConf C300 AI-Powered Webcam Launched in India, Offers Full-HD Video Recording at 60fps
  5. Polkadot Launches First Batch of Parachains to Enable Interoperable Blockchain Ecosystem
  6. Dubai World Trade Centre to Set Up Specialised Crypto Zone
  7. Cryptocurrencies Bagged Largest Investment So Far in 2021, Beating Previous Records: Report
  8. Boult Audio AirBass Propods X TWS Earbuds With Upto 32-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  9. Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged Tablet With Extendable Battery Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to Reportedly Come With a 'Digital Enhancer' Camera Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com