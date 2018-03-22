Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

BlackBerry to Provide Software for Jaguar Land Rover EVs

 
, 22 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
BlackBerry to Provide Software for Jaguar Land Rover EVs

BlackBerry and Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said on Thursday they reached a licencing agreement to use the Canadian company's software in the luxury car brand's next-generation electric vehicles.

BlackBerry will provide its infotainment and security software to JLR, in the Canadian firm's latest licensing deal for its autonomous-driving technology after similar agreements with Qualcomm, Baidu and Aptiv.

BlackBerry's QNX unit, which makes software for computer systems on cars and has long been used to run car infotainment consoles, is expected to start generating revenue in 2019.

Its Certicom unit focuses on security technology and serves customers such as IBM Corp, General Electric Co, and Continental Airlines.

JLR, which was bought by the Tata group in 2008, said last year that all its new cars would be available in an electric or hybrid version from 2020.

Britain's biggest carmaker said in January it would open a software engineering centre in Ireland to work on advanced automated driving and electrification technologies.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apps, AV, BlackBerry, EV, Jaguar, Tata, Transport
Fortnite to Get Built-in Replay Editor 'Soon': Epic Games
BlackBerry to Provide Software for Jaguar Land Rover EVs
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Ebay Flash Sale
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Might Be Company's Most Expensive Phone Yet, New Leak Suggests
  2. LinkedIn Reveals the Top 25 Companies Where India Wants to Work
  3. Vivo V9 With 6.3-Inch FullView Display, iPhone X-Like Notch Launched
  4. Breaking Up With Facebook? It's Harder Than It Looks
  5. WhatsApp Co-Founder's Message to Followers: It Is Time to Delete Facebook
  6. Microsoft and Nvidia Tech to Bring Photorealistic Games With Ray Tracing
  7. Acer Launches Predator Orion 9000 Gaming Desktop in India
  8. Samsung The Frame TV Review
  9. LG G7 Leaked Banner Suggests iPhone X-Like Notch and Bezel-Less Display
  10. Oppo F7 Specifications Leaked Ahead of March 26 Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.