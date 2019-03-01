Just over a week after announcing that it is bringing the ability to remap the Bixby button on its older smartphones with Android 9 Pie, Samsung has released an update for the app adding the same. The updated app allows the owners of the company's Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+ smartphones to remap the dedicated Bixby button to open a third-party app or run a quick command.

According to a report in SamMobile, which was first to report the arrival of Bixby remapping support, there is a caveat in the Bixby remapping support and the Galaxy smartphone owners can only remap one of the “single press” or “double press” options to trigger an app or run a quick command. The remaining option will continue to open Bixby Home. Also, the long press will still trigger Bixby Voice. What's even more interesting that Samsung doesn't allow the Bixby button to be remapped to open Google Assistant.

If Samsung's current Bixby button remapping implementation doesn't make you happy, you can always disable the button completely.

To recall, Samsung has introduced the dedicated Bixby button with the Samsung Galaxy S8 phones, but the company did not offer a way to remap it to trigger something else. When the developers released apps and other solutions to remap the button, the company actively tried to block them. However, it seems that Samsung has finally realised that you can't force users to increase the Bixby adoption. Samsung Galaxy S10 phones, which go on sale next month, are likely to get the Bixby remapping support out of the box or as soon as the installed Bixby app is updated.

If you use one of the Samsung Galaxy S9 Series, Galaxy S8 Series, Galaxy Note 8, or Galaxy Note 9 smartphones, you can now update the Bixby app and then you will be able to remap the Bixby button by going to Bixby button settings.