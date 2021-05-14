Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Name Drop Brands and Get Paid in Bitcoins: SayPal App Will Reward Users for Saying What It Wants to Listen

Name-Drop Brands and Get Paid in Bitcoins: SayPal App Will Reward Users for Saying What It Wants to Listen

SayPal uses voice-recognition AI to monitor the user's conversations.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 14 May 2021 13:38 IST
Name-Drop Brands and Get Paid in Bitcoins: SayPal App Will Reward Users for Saying What It Wants to Listen

Photo Credit: Redpepper

SayPal claims that it will pay users for saying what it wants to listen

Highlights
  • SayPal uses AI to listen in on your conversations
  • SayPal is currently in phase 1 prototype mode
  • There's no word on when the app will be launched for all users

SayPal, a concept app, says it will pay users in Bitcoins every time they utter the name of their sponsored brands in regular conversations. The Internet is awash with reports of users accusing tech giants of listening in to their intimate conversations in order to serve them hyper-targeted advertisements. SayPal claims that it will pay users for saying what it wants to listen. Redpepper, the developers behind SayPal, says that the upcoming app is currently in phase 1 prototype mode.

In a teaser video on YouTube, redpepper, details how it is going to pay and for what. The video begins with a clear message, “Your device is listening, and all you get are creepy targeted ads.” Then a speaker takes the name of brands such as McDonald's, Nike, and Coke, and his account gets compensated in Bitcoins (price in India) for each brand name-dropping.

In a blog post, redpepper said the difference between them and Big Tech firms is that users will "know exactly what was heard and get immediate compensation in return.” The app uses voice recognition to detect specific brand keywords being mentioned during conversations. SayPal includes an inbuilt Lightning wallet to store the earnings.

The biggest challenge for the company is to distinguish natural name-drops from someone staring at their phone and repeating words on purpose. This issue was highlighted in the comments section of the YouTube video promoting the app. A user, OhTheyAteMyCat, commented, “And, how will you avoid people from spamming and abusing at the end? Could I just put my phone in front of my radio all day and get money?”

There's no information from the company on when SayPal will see a public rollout.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SayPal, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price, Bitcoin App
Fly Me to the Supermoon: Qantas Airlines to Take Passengers on Scenic Flight on May 26
Name-Drop Brands and Get Paid in Bitcoins: SayPal App Will Reward Users for Saying What It Wants to Listen
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6 Series Renders Show Striking New Design, Pixel Watch Surfaces
  2. 'If I Can Hodl, You Can Hodl': Dogecoin Millionaire Tells Investors
  3. Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  4. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Goes Up for Pre-Registrations on This Date
  5. Redmi Watch First Impressions: Watch Out
  6. Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Flip With Snapdragon 888 SoC Now Official
  7. How to Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  8. Friends: The Reunion Gets Release Date, First Teaser, and a Guest List
  9. iPhone 13 Models Could Be Slightly Thicker in Size Over iPhone 12 Series
  10. Mi 11X Pro Review: Flagship Features, Value Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Blockchain Wallet Now Supports Third-Party Hardware Wallets
  2. Google Leads US Business Push to Preserve Work Permits for H-1B Spouses
  3. PS5 DualSense Controllers Launched in New Colourways Inspired by the Galaxy, Will Go on Sale Next Month
  4. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Specifications, Renders, Colour Options Surface Online
  5. Google Assistant Gets ‘Your Apps’ Settings Menu, More Colourful UI in The Works: Reports
  6. COVID-19 Bundle from Humble Offers Games, Books, Software for $20 to Raise Funds for Relief Work in India, Brazil
  7. Vivo Could Be Working on a Phone With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, Geekbench Listing Shows
  8. Why Does Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Season 1 Cost $465 Million?
  9. TSMC Said to Plan Doubling Down on US Chip Factories as Talks in Europe Falter
  10. Apple and Microsoft’s Rivalry Had Cooled; Now It’s Back and Getting Testier
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com