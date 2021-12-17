Technology News
Microsoft's Bing Suspends Auto Suggest Function in China at Government's Behest

Bing’s auto suggest function has been disabled for 30 days.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 December 2021 12:56 IST
Bing said it remains committed to respect the rule of law and users' right to access information

Highlights
  • Internet companies in China have been hit over the past year
  • The Chinese government wants platforms to promote core socialist values
  • Microsoft said it would shut down LinkedIn in China

Microsoft's Bing, the only major foreign search engine available in China, said it has been required by a "relevant government agency" to suspend its auto suggest function in China for 30 days.

"Bing is a global search platform and remains committed to respect the rule of law and users' right to access information," Bing said on its Chinese search site on Friday. It did not specify reasons for the suspension.

Internet companies in China have been hit over the past year by a regulatory crackdown that has imposed fresh curbs on areas from content to customer privacy. The Chinese government has also said it wants platforms to more actively promote core socialist values.

In October, Microsoft said it would shut down its professional social networking platform LinkedIn in China, citing "a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements” in the country.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

