Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • BevQ: Kerala's New Liquor App Reportedly Gets Google's Nod, Launch Expected Soon

BevQ: Kerala's New Liquor App Reportedly Gets Google's Nod, Launch Expected Soon

The BevQ app reportedly generates e-tokens that need to be shown at the liquor store to purchase alcohol.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 27 May 2020 13:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
BevQ: Kerala's New Liquor App Reportedly Gets Google's Nod, Launch Expected Soon

Photo Credit: Twitter / @fairtempest

Liquor sales in Kerala will resume from May 28

Highlights
  • The 'early access' version of BevQ app was reportedly live on Wednesday
  • It is unclear whether the app will reach iOS devices
  • A fake BevQ app is also doing rounds on Google Play Store

BevQ, the virtual queue management app for liquor sale in Kerala has reportedly received Google's nod to go live on Play Store. The app is provided by Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) and is developed by Kochi-based startup called Faircode Technologies Private Limited, as per reports. It is also reported that the Kerala government through the app is aiming to manage overcrowding at liquor stores amid coronavirus pandemic. The 'early access' version of the BevQ app was live today morning, however, it is not available on Google Play Store anymore.

What is BevQ?

According to a report by Manorama Online, BevQ app will essentially be used to generate e-tokens for the sale of liquor in Kerala that will resume from Thursday. Similar to the e-token system introduced by the Delhi government to manage crowding outside liquor stores amid the pandemic, the BevQ will reportedly direct the customers to the nearby outlets based on the GPS location.

It is also indicated that the app can handle over 35 lakh users/bookings simultaneously. Speaking more over the development of the BevQ app, CEO of Faircode Technologies, M.G.K. Vishnu has told The Print that the company is in the process of making the app available to download.

"Apart from the backend technical process for the seamless operation of the app, some mandatory processes like training the staff at liquor outlets to deal with potential hitches also need to be done," Vishnu told the online media outlet.

How does is BevQ work?

According to Manorama Online, customers who place their orders through the BevQ app will first receive an e-token with a QR code on their mobile phone. This token will be scanned by the liquor store licensee following which the alcohol will be handed to the customer.

"Customers can select brand at the outlet and make the payment. In the first phase, the liquor brand cannot be selected on the app," the report reads.

It is also stated that a customer can buy liquor only once in four days in the state, using the BevQ app. Users who do not have an e-token will not be able to purchase liquor. Additionally, people residing in Red zones cannot purchase liquor or book a slot using BevQ app. E-tokens can be acquired via the SMS method and more information about this expected from the state government.

When will the BevQ app be available?

It is reported that the proposal for approval to Google was submitted last week by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, and the BevQ app will be able to download "soon." It is unclear whether the app will reach iOS devices.

The 'early access' version of the app was reportedly live today morning, however, it has now disappeared from the Google Play store. Meanwhile, a fake BevQ app is doing the rounds of the Google Play Store and was already downloaded by over 10,000 users.

Following this development, jubilant residents of the state took to the Internet to express their happiness. Several users also started commenting on Google CEO Sundar Pichai's profile to thank him for approving BevQ app, not that Pichai is involved in the approval process.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BevQ, BevQ app, BEVCO, Liquor, Alcohol
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
macOS Catalina 10.15.5 Update Debuts With Battery Health Management Feature for MacBooks
Xiaomi to Launch Mi TV Stick, a New Android-Based Streaming Device: Report
BevQ: Kerala's New Liquor App Reportedly Gets Google's Nod, Launch Expected Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India's 'Mitron App' Ranks Above TikTok on Google Play Top Free App List
  2. Jio Fiber Offering Double Monthly Data to Annual Subscribers: All Details
  3. Kerala's Liquor App 'BevQ' Gets Google's Nod, Launch Expected Soon: Reports
  4. BSNL Implements AnyCast DNS 61.1.1.1 Allowing Faster Internet Browsing
  5. Realme X3 SuperZoom With 5x Optical Zoom Support, 120Hz Display Launched
  6. Ola Electric Acquires Etergo, Will Launch Electric Scooter in India Next Year
  7. Redmi Earbuds S True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  8. Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro With 48-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  9. Nokia Shuts Plant in Tamil Nadu After 42 Test Positive for Coronavirus
  10. OnePlus Wants to Make a Comeback in Affordable Smartphone Market: CEO
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3i 2-in-1 Windows 10 Tablets With LTE Support Launched
  2. Collision of Galaxies May Have Spurred Our Solar System's Formation
  3. BevQ: Kerala's New Liquor App Reportedly Gets Google's Nod, Launch Expected Soon
  4. Apple to Reopen About 100 US Stores, Most With Curbside Pickup
  5. Xiaomi to Launch Mi TV Stick, a New Android-Based Streaming Device: Report
  6. macOS Catalina 10.15.5 Update Debuts With Battery Health Management Feature for MacBooks
  7. Tesla to Cut Car Prices in North America, China
  8. Google to Start Reopening Offices, Targets 30 Percent Capacity in September
  9. Ola Electric Acquires Etergo, Will Launch Own Electric Two-Wheeler in India in 2021
  10. Moto G Fast With Triple Cameras and 2-Day Battery Life Leaked in Official Promo Video: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com