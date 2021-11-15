Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) developer Krafton has said that it has banned 25 lakh accounts permanently or temporarily in a roughly 40-day time frame. The move is aimed at eradicating cheating and cheaters from BGMI, the South Korean developer said. Listing out the steps taken to remove cheaters, Krafton also claims that it has cleaned out most of the cheaters in the game. The company has previously banned 88,000 accounts in a week in October, and 140,000 accounts in a week in September.

Krafton says that it has banned 25,19,692 accounts permanently and 7,06,319 accounts temporarily between October 1 and November 10. “Krafton is constantly taking major efforts to eradicate cheating and cheaters on BGMI. In line with its efforts, Krafton now has cleaned out most of the cheaters in the game, making BGMI a much more fun experience, and will continue to take whatever steps are necessary to keep BGMI fair and fun,” the developer said in a statement.

Krafton has also listed some of the steps it took to remove cheaters from BGMI, which include a cheat detection and banning mechanism that allowed the system to follow cheaters in real time essentially helping the South Korean developer to ban players who used unlawful methods. It also put “Permabans” to permanently ban cheaters “leaving no possibility for a second chance”.

Krafton says it also does manual verification and banning of accounts that use or promote illegal programmes among high-rankers. “The team is monitoring such accounts in real time and banning them permanently if any illegal programme is traced,” it said. There is also real time monitoring of YouTube for any channels that promote illegal programmes, and blocking of channels immediately.

This is not the first time the developer has removed players from the game. In one of its previous crackdowns, BGMI announced in October that it permanently banned nearly 88,000 accounts in a week as a part of its ongoing drive to limit illegal programs resulting in hacking on the game. Developer Krafton said in September that it has banned over 140,000 accounts in under a week.