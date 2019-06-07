Technology News

Barack, Michelle Obama Sign Deal to Produce Podcasts for Spotify

Podcasts have become big business in the last five years.

By | Updated: 7 June 2019 10:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Barack, Michelle Obama Sign Deal to Produce Podcasts for Spotify

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle entered the booming podcast business on Thursday, announcing a multi-year partnership with streaming service Spotify to produce a series of exclusive podcasts.

Under the partnership, the Obamas will "develop, produce and lend their voices" to select podcasts that will be distributed worldwide, Spotify and the Obamas production company, Higher Ground, said in a joint statement.

The announcement follows a multi-year agreement between Higher Ground and Netflix that was announced in 2018 in which the former president and former first lady will produce films, documentaries and other series.

Spotify Technology SA, the world's largest music streaming service with more than 217 million monthly active users, will distribute the podcasts to audiences across the globe, the statement said.

Podcasts have become big business in the last five years with subjects ranging from true crime like Dirty John to current affairs (The Daily), politics (Pod Save America) and comedy (2 Dope Queens).

The number of Americans listening to podcasts surged 35% in the last three years as content has expanded, according to a 2018 study by consumer data company statista.com.

Spotify purchased three podcast companies this year, and has said it has earmarked up to $500 million for podcast acquisitions.

Thursday's statement did not include details of any topics that the Obama podcasts would cover, nor when they would start to be available to listeners.

Barack Obama said in a statement he believes podcasts "offer an extraordinary opportunity to foster productive dialogue, make people smile and make people think and, hopefully, bring us all a little closer together.” 

Spotify Chief Content Officer Dawn Ostroff described Barack and Michelle Obama as "two of the world's most important voices" in a statement on Thursday.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Barack Obama
Huawei Needs to Raise Its 'Shoddy' Security Standards, UK Cyber Official Says
Honor Smartphones
Barack, Michelle Obama Sign Deal to Produce Podcasts for Spotify
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Canon EOS RP Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Review
  2. Nokia 2.2 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, Selfie Notch Launched in India
  3. Realme C2 to Go on Sale in India Today Again via Flipkart, Realme.com
  4. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review
  5. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  6. Xiaomi Launches 'Guaranteed Next-Day Delivery' in Over 150 Cities
  7. Hackers May Glean Your Password by Listening to How You Type on Your Phone
  8. Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  9. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro Getting Android Pie-Based MIUI Update in India
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.