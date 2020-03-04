Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Banned Android App Clean Master Still Collecting Users' Private Data: Report

Banned Android App Clean Master Still Collecting Users' Private Data: Report

Cheetah Mobile’s Clean Master was removed from Google Play in 2018.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 4 March 2020 14:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Banned Android App Clean Master Still Collecting Users' Private Data: Report

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Cheetah Mobile

Google never officially revealed why it removed Clean Master

Highlights
  • Clean Master app was downloaded over a billion times before 2018
  • The app was removed for being allegedly involved in ad fraud scheme
  • New report says the app collects private browsing data

Nearly two years after Clean Master, an app promising antivirus protection and private browsing was removed from Google's Play Store, a new report has claimed that the app might be still causing trouble for its past and present users. The app that was developed by Cheetah Mobile, a Chinese Internet company, was removed from Google Play in 2018 after it was found that the app was allegedly involved in ad fraud schemes. At its peak, Clean Master was a quite popular app with over a billion downloads and it can be assumed that the app is still present on millions of smartphones.

According to a report by Forbes, Clean Master has been collecting all manner of private Web user data that a security firm shared with Google. As previous reports indicated that several apps by Cheetah Mobile including Clean Master were involved in ad fraud schemes, Google never officially revealed the reasons to remove the app(s) from its app store. Other Cheetah products — CM Browser, CM Launcher and Security Master — apps with millions of downloads have been also snooping into users' data, the report added citing a researcher at a cybersecurity company.

The report revealed that users' data such as browsing history, search engine queries, Wi-Fi access point names, and even scrolling patterns were collected by the app. This was even highlighted in an article by VPN Pro, a cybersecurity guidance website, which claimed that apps such as Clean Master was collecting "dangerous information" of the users and need to be uninstalled.

Cheetah Mobile's response to allegations

At the time when Cheetah Mobile was levelled with ad fraud allegations, the Chinese company had denied its apps could falsely claim ad clicks for profit. Amid the latest allegations, the company told Forbes that it is (emphasis ours) collecting users' Web traffic and other data, "but is doing so largely for security reasons".

"For instance, it's monitoring Internet browsing to ensure the websites users are visiting aren't dangerous. It's also doing so to provide certain services like suggesting recent trending searches," the report added citing Cheetah Mobile's response.

The company also said that it is accessing Wi-Fi network names to prevent users from joining malicious Wi-Fi networks.

Meanwhile, multiple security experts told Forbes that there are much more secure ways to collect data for a better experience. Graham Cluley, a security analyst said such data collection was "clearly a concern."

"There are ways for a security firm to check for threats without having to collect so much information, which could potentially be used to lessen users' privacy," Cluley added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Play Store, Apps, Android Apps, Cheetah Mobile, Clean Master, Private Browsers, CM Browser, CM Launcher, Security Master
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Moto G8 Power Lite With Triple Rear Camera Setup Surfaces in Leaked Renders
Supreme Court Quashes RBI Ban on Cryptocurrency Banking

Related Stories

Banned Android App Clean Master Still Collecting Users' Private Data: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  2. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  3. Social Media Ban Said to Have Lifted in Jammu and Kashmir: All Details
  4. Mumbai Man Among Winners of Apple’s iPhone Night Mode Photo Challenge
  5. How to Enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android and iPhone
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
  7. Oppo Watch Will Launch Alongside Find X2 Smartphone on March 6
  8. IQAir Fighting Coronavirus in China, But Says India Has a Bigger Problem
  9. New Dish TV, D2h Fees Could Make Your Secondary DTH Connection Cheaper
  10. Microsoft Could Soon Overhaul the Windows 10 Start Menu
#Latest Stories
  1. Coronavirus: Facebook Gives WHO Free Ads in Battle With Misinformation
  2. Realme 5i 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 9,999
  3. WhatsApp Dark Mode Now Available for All: How to Enable It on Android and iPhone
  4. Social Media Ban Said to Have Lifted in Jammu and Kashmir: All You Need to Know
  5. ISRO Postpones Launch of GISAT-1 Imaging Satellite After Technical Snag
  6. Google Search Trends in India on March 4, 2020, Explained: From Cryptocurrency to WhatsApp
  7. 14.1-Inch MacBook Pro to Replace 13-Inch Model in 2020, New iMac Pro Planned as Well: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Starts Receiving New Update With Improved Camera and Battery Performance in India
  9. Microsoft Teases New Start Menu Design for Windows 10
  10. Samsung Galaxy M21 Tipped to Come With Triple Camera Setup, 6000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.