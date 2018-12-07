Award-Winning Game Gone Home Is Now Coming to iOS, Up for Pre-Order

Gone Home, the first-person exploration game that set in the 90s, is debuting on iPhone and iPad on December 11. The game is presently available on macOS, PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Linux and has won a host of awards. It will be available via the Apple App Store with a price tag of Rs. 399 ($4.99 in the US). Made by the team behind Bioshock 2: Minerva's Den, Gone Home is developed by The Fullbright Company. The iOS version is set to be published by Los Angeles-based Annapurna Games.

Similar to its version available on other platforms, Gone Home for iOS carries the premise where the character of a young woman is arriving home after a year and almost immediately she'll realise that everything is not right. You can explore every detail of the home to recall the story of the family members that lived in the home and uncover their events — you can open any drawer and door as well as pick up objects and examine them.

One of the salient features of Gone Home is that despite being a suspense-thrilling, first-person exploration game, it offers a nonviolent experience. You can play at your own pace — without getting attacked, stuck, or frustrated. You can also use your powers of observation to unfold the mystery as you explore the house.

The story of the Gone Home is created by developers behind the BioShock series and the story team behind Minerva's Den. It also provides over 90 minutes of commentary. You can access the Commentary mode by tapping the Modifiers button when starting a new game. Moreover, it offers you an interactive investigation experience where you can not just examine the house but also look at the family's personal possessions, notes, and letters they've left behind.

You can pre-order Gone Home directly through the App Store. The game requires iOS 8.0 or later and is compatible will all the iPhone models starting from the iPhone 5s to the iPhone XS Max as well as the iPad Air to the latest generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro.