Audible Plus catalogue was announced on Friday by the Amazon-owned audiobook and podcast platform for users in India. It offers over 15,000 titles that includes audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals to paid subscribers at no additional cost. The free titles will be available in Hindi and English. Audible currently offers new users a free membership trial for 30 days. During this period, listeners can access Audible Plus content without restriction. After the first month, subscribers will have to pay the standard rate of Rs. 199 per month to continue listening.

As detailed on its website, Audible states that the new Plus catalogue will feature Audible Originals, which are platform-exclusive audiobooks and series, as well as popular audiobooks and podcasts. Audible Plus can be accessed by iOS and Android users via the free Audible app available on Google Play store and Apple's App store. Users can also listen on any device with Alexa support. Additionally, the platform will also have content earlier available on Audible Suno App free-of-cost.

The new Audible Originals include titles such as “Secrets of Good Health,” “Buri Nazar,” “Sasural Wonder Phool,” and more.

Audible Plus catalogue will have a collection of Indian as well as global audiobooks including the likes of “Dharmayoddha Kalki,” “The Karadi Tales,” “The Panchatantra,” “Autobiography of a Yogi,” “The Prophet,” “My Man Jeeves,” “A Short History of Nearly Everything,” “Sherlock Holmes: The Definitive Collection,” “The Metamorphosis,” and more.

Non-paid listeners on Audible will also be able to access over 150 podcasts and Audible Originals, in addition to over 40,000 popular podcasts. The company said in a press release, “New Audible Originals released on the free tier include several new shows featuring celebrities including Sanya Malhotra, Varun Sharma, Kubbra Sait, Sayani Gupta, Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Nakuul Mehta, and Rithvik Dhanjani.”